'Hopefully it's nothing to worry about' - Leinster sweat over fitness of James Ryan after Connacht rout

Typically, Ryan spent a number of minutes on the field after getting a kick on the calf, making a couple of tackles but he may now be a doubt for Leinster’s final two Champions Cup dates against Lyon and Benetton.

"Hopefully it’s nothing to worry about," said Leinster coach Leo Cullen after his side’s 54-7 win against Connacht, which extended his side’s unbeaten Guinness PRO 14 record to ten matches.

"He thinks he got a kick on the back of the calf in the first-half. Will Connors did a HIA which he passed at half-time but we kept him off as he has had a big work-load."

Leinster were 40-0 ahead at half-time and had secured the bonus in half that time and a Garry Ringrose brace after the break marked his return to action.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen

"The first-half was really pleasing and we were really clinical," said Cullen. "We were effective and did the simple things well, the intensity was good.

"We were a little passive in the second-half and soaked up a lot of play. We didn’t have a lot of ball to apply pressure on them.

"We were poor against Ulster and then it got chaotic a couple of weeks ago so we tried to simplify things tonight and although it didn’t always work for us, we were composed and we’re getting better.

"We were probably a bit safe and didn’t have any zip and maybe that was a reflection on what happened a couple of weeks ago. It’s hard to keep the same level of intensity in any game for 80 minutes.

"Garry has grown all the time in terms of leadership, he is really aggressive on the edge in terms of defence. And we had a number of other guys back as well.

"We’re really happy with that result, especially the first-half," added double try-scorer Ringrose.

"The second-half was a different challenge, we only won it 14-7 so we have still things to work on offensively and defensively based on that.

"I was just fortunate to be in the right place at the right time off the back of good attack from the forwards, I just picked up a few good trail lines.

"We were happy not to concede many tries and to score a few but we know we have a lot to work on."

Rhys Ruddock of Leinster is tackled by Tom Daly, left, and Tom McCartney of Connacht during the Guinness PRO14 Round 10 match between Leinster and Connacht at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Captain Rhys Ruddock also celebrated on the double as he was awarded the man of the match gong.

"We spoke about having a really fast start and we did that. We were really accurate at the start and scored a few tries.

"We slipped up a little in the second-half and we knocked off in a few areas. Connacht brought a bit of intensity but we’re happy overall with the result and the performance."

Connacht coach Andy Friend rued a blistering "error-free" performance from Leinster as his side went down to a record defeat against Leinster, to follow up their easy win in Galway earlier in the season.

"Where do you start? We were soaking tackles. 40-0 at half-time and the game is dead. It’s not what we came here to do tonight but it’s what we got.

"It doesn’t matter what 15 they put out at the moment. They’re the form team in Europe. We gave them opportunities and they’re good enough to take them.

"They caused us a lot of problems and we couldn’t slow the blue wave down. We had to get bodies in front and we did that after the break.

"We got little victories but we can’t be losing 54-7. That’s not what we’re about. It’s always a fine line in terms of confidence.

"We’re frustrated but some of our Academy guys did well and didn’t stop trying. We need to grab that energy and fearlessness of those young guys. It’s not all broken."

Connacht have more injuries too; Conor Fitzgerald heard a “crack” on his ankle while his brother Stephen “did a knee”, reported Friend while winger John Porch also left with a knock.

