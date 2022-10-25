‘He’s available to play’ – Mike Prendergast confirms John Ryan is in line for Munster return against Ulster

25 October 2022; John Ryan during Munster rugby squad training at University of Limerick in Limerick. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

John Ryan is set to cap a whirlwind few days by lining out for Munster against Ulster at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Ryan has been training with Munster over the last couple of days following his return to his home province in light of Wasps' financial strife.

The 34-year-old tighthead, who has signed a three-month contract, will be available for selection for the crucial Ulster game, which comes a major boost to an injury-ravaged Munster.

Ryan is also in line to play for the Barbarians, who will be coached by Scott Robertson and Ronan O'Gara, against All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next month.

“He’s definitely keen,” Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast said of Ryan.

“He came in yesterday with a big smile on his face, so he’s available to play.

"We will have to see how we go through the week. We will see with our other props where we are at in terms of game-time etc., but is available for the weekend.”

Ryan's fellow Cork native John Hodnett hailed the return of the experienced prop:

“He's fitted in well again now, sure he hasn't been gone too long. It's been good to see him around the place, and hopefully, he can get back playing with us soon enough.”

Jack Crowley is expected to start for Munster against Ulster this weekend, as Prendergast has been impressed with the 22-year-old's form.

“Jack has been great for us,” he maintained.

“I recognised it the minute I came in the door and obviously he went on the Emerging Ireland tour and had a very good tour, both as a player and the stuff you mightn’t see, but we would see it around here in terms of how he leads, speaks very well, has good leadership qualities and obviously can play in multiple positions.

“The biggest thing for me from an attack point of view is that he is a player who connects incredibly well and you could see that at the weekend, he was comfortable with ball in hand.

“He’s a player who has really stood up over the last few weeks and players have followed him and it’s a good sign going forward.”

Prendergast is hoping to see a big response from his side as they look to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Leinster in what is a huge game for Munster, with Ulster coming to Limerick.

“We are at home, which is great,” Prendergast added.

“We saw it in the Bulls game with the crowd when we gave them something to connect with and what they brought, so going back to Thomond Park again on Saturday is something we are looking forward to.

“Last weekend, we played the best team in the URC, and this weekend, we are playing the second-best team in the URC who have started the season really, really well, so we know it’s going to be a huge task and a huge job ahead of us.”