Here is how the Leinster players rated in Pro14 victory over Glasgow Warriors

It's back-to-back Pro14 titles for Leinster. Here is how Leo Cullen's men rated in yesterday's 18-15 victory over Glasgow Warriors.

ROB KEARNEY - 6

The discussion around the decorated full-back's contract was not an in-game distraction, judging by the calm way he dealt with the wet ball. Couldn't be left alone on the counter either. Mistimed jump into Hogg was borderline red.

JORDAN LARMOUR - 8

Pressure applied on van der Merwe in the air earned two early recoveries. A well-timed shoulder into the same man was a big moment to end the first-half. There was one flash of fancy footwork amid all the dirty work.

GARRY RINGROSE - 6

Initially, he was alert for an opportunist try. Compensated for a glaring miss on Steyn by thumping into van der Merwe before the missed tackles mounted. He was composed enough to wait on Lowe in a breakout and grew into it.

ROBBIE HENSHAW - 9

The centre prevented damage by catching Seymour from behind, nudged a nice one to the 22 and ripped away a turnover from a mass of muscle. The corral of Gibbins forced a five-metre scrum. Also held up Steyn for a maul turnover.

JAMES LOWE - 7

Started by bumping Seymour, was calm in defensive deep waters and rescued a bouncing ball from Seymour. There was one miscued lofted ball and an all-or-nothing miss on Hastings. Still back-slapping to the final minute.

JONATHAN SEXTON - 6

First two shots at goal were wide and there was poor execution of a pass to Conan. A devilish grubber put Glasgow in a world of bother. However, he failed to capitalise on the three-pointer, which would have put Leinster 11 ahead.

LUKE McGRATH - 9

The scrappy nine has never been one to shirk an argument. The first box-kick was a beauty. He took a heavy shot from Brown before getting through to block Hogg for Ringrose's five. Rocked Johnson with a rib-tickler. Superb.

CIAN HEALY - 9

The power into a static maul moved bodies in a hurry. There was a terrific turnover, spoiled by a knock-on, soon superseded by a pile-driver of a try. He even got his hooks into Hogg in the open. Replaced on 62 minutes.

SEAN CRONIN - 7

Unlike when he lines out for Ireland, the game plan at Leinster plays to the hooker's strengths for speed in the wide channels. It was in this area that Cronin burgled vital metres to earn the gain line. Lasted 64 minutes.

TADHG FURLONG - 8

The cornerstone of the set-piece furniture threw a 30-metre pass to Ringrose to put the Warriors defence on notice. Thereafter, he squeezed a scrum penalty out of Bhatti for Sexton's first penalty success and was a force for 64 minutes.

JAMES RYAN - 9

He got through the super-human workload that allows others to flourish. The awareness to bounce up when not held, as well as a remarkable tackle on Harley and recovery of the ball, marked him out. Shut down Johnson and Hogg.

SCOTT FARDY - 8

The Wallaby has all the tools required to play it hard and fast or hard and slow. He was a nuisance at the breakdown, slowing Glasgow's recycle, rattling Hastings with a stinging hit and fighting all the way to the final whistle.

RHYS RUDDOCK - 7

The sacrifice of the grind has defined his career. Over-reacted to the ruck for Fagerson's try. There was a crucial hit on Gibbins, a crack into Harley for a knock-on and a crucial grasp of Jones in the 75th minute .

JOSH VAN DER FLIER - 9

The challenge to return in top form in the semi-final was only topped by having to back it up seven days later. He led the line-speed with typical acceleration. The work rate was nothing short of relentless. Highly impressive.

JACK CONAN - 8

The number eight maintained his high standards throughout this contest, being sharp on to a loose ball and nicking an early lineout. There was a nimble turn to put Lowe up the left and a footballer's take from Hogg's chip.

LEO CULLEN - 9

A remark made in jest cost Leinster ‘brownie points' in the lead-up. The coach had the confidence to introduce the bench to finish off the job, taking off Sexton and the front row when a lesser man would have kept them on the field.

