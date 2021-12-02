Harry Byrne starts for Leinster as Leo Cullen recalls big-hitters for Connacht's visit on Friday

Leo Cullen has handed Harry Byrne a massive opportunity to impress ahead of the opening round of European fixtures, with the young Leinster out-half in for a start against Connacht.

The 22-year-old has started just one game this season, and he came off injured in that win over Zebre. He replaced his brother Ross in the second half of last week's defeat to Ulster, while he also got an appearance off the bench for Ireland during the November internationals.

He was selected in that squad ahead of his opposite number in tomorrow night's game and Jack Carty will see this as a chance to impress Andy Farrell.

Connacht are vying to win a second game at the Ballsbridge venue this year, but their task will be made more difficult by the return of Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris to the Leinster ranks.

The Ireland contingent join a group of players stung by a fourth home loss of the calendar year, with Ulster joining Connacht, Ospreys and Munster in storming the RDS in the last year.

Andy Friend's side are in good form and the Australian makes three changes to his starting team, bringing Peter Robb, Oisin Dowling and Eoghan Masterson into his side, while Leva Fifita and fit-again Cian Prendergast and Tom Farrell come on to the bench.

“Last week was pleasing, not just to pick up five points but to continue our recent level of performances, even with a substantial break in the middle. The challenge for all of us now is to raise our game even more, away to one of the best sides in Europe," Friend said.

"We’ll take confidence from our win at the RDS last January, and our travelling supporters will be a big help as always. This game will tell a lot about where we are right now, so we’re really looking forward to it."

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; H Byrne, L McGrath (capt); C Healy, D Sheehan, M Ala'alatoa; D Toner, R Baird; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: R Kelleher, A Porter, V Abdaladze, J Murphy, M Deegan, N McCarthy, R Byrne, T O'Brien.

CONNACHT: O McNulty; A Wootton, S Arnold, P Robb, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, D Heffernan, F Bealham; O Dowling, U Dillane E Masterson, C Oliver, J Butler. Reps: S Delahunt, J Duggan, J Aungier, L Fifita, C Prendergast, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, T Farrell.

Leinster v Connacht, RDS, tomorrow, 7.45