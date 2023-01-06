Harry Byrne handed first start of season for Leinster’s clash with the Ospreys

Harry Byrne has been handed a golden opportunity to remind everyone of his ability, as he gets his first start of the season for Leinster’s URC clash with the Ospreys in Swansea tomorrow evening (7.35).

Byrne is part of a strong Leinster team that includes 10 internationals, while another four are named on the bench for good measure. Byrne has endured a frustrating time with injury and having fallen down the Ireland pecking order on the back of his latest spell out, he will be eager to seize his chance to impress.

Leo Cullen has pressed plenty of front-liners into action ahead of next week's trip to Gloucester, as the Leinster boss looks to ensure that his side maintain their unbeaten season.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, with the in-form Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien on the wings. Jamie Osborne joins Charlie Ngatai in the centre.

Byrne starts in the No 10 jersey for the first time this season, and he’s joined by Cormac Foley at scrum-half.

Cian Healy and Michael Ala’alatoa join hooker Dan Sheehan in the front-row, while Ross Molony and Brian Deeny are paired together in the second-row for the first time.

Rhys Ruddock starts on the blindside to captain the team, with Scott Penny on the openside, and Jack Conan looking for a big performance at No 8.

Josh van der Flier and James Ryan are part of a bench that also includes Harry Byrne’s older brother Ross.

Leinster – H Keenan; J Larmour, J Osborne, C Ngatai, J O'Brien; H Byrne, C Foley; C Healy, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, B Deeny; R Ruddock (capt), S Penny, J Conan.

Reps: J McKee, M Milne, V Abdaladze, J Ryan, J van der Flier, N McCarthy, R Byrne, R Russell.



