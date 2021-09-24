Hansen debuts as Friend faces into tough start

This is a difficult start for a Connacht side who know they’ll need to hit the ground running.

Last season, Andy Friend’s side struggled for consistency and that cost them a place in the knockouts. Their early season fixture list is tough and although Cardiff away is a very tough assignment they’re going to have to win this sort of game to achieve their goals.

Friend, heading into a fourth season at the Sportsground, the longest he’s ever been with a side, will know his side have only won twice here in a decade.

The 4G surface has been re-laid at the Arms Park and that will suit the fast type of game Friend is trying to develop, but he could have done without a hefty injury list which leaves him light at scrum-half and in the second row, with Tongan international Leva Fifita forced to delay his debut with a finger injury and Gavin Thornbury is out for with a shoulder issue.

Mack Hansen, signed from the Brumbies, will make his debut on the left wing while Sligo GS and Sligo RFC product Hubert Gilvarry could make his bow off the bench at scrum-half as new international Caolin Blade is injured along with former Irish U-20 Colm Reilly.

Alex Wootton, joint top try scorer in the league last year with nine, is out with a calf injury, so Connacht have a second Aussie winger in action in John Porch.

“We need a fast start,” said Friend.

“And we have been guilty in the past three years in not getting the start we wanted.

"We know this is going to be a very tough game for us but our intention is to start well and it would be a really impressive win for us.”

Rhys Priestand will make his Cardiff debut after being signed from Bath and is one of 11 internationals starting for Dai Young’s side, but new skipper Josh Turnbull says this is one they need to win.

“Four of our first five games of the season are at home, and that’s going to be massive for us and we know Connacht will be tough,” said Turnbull.

Verdict: Connacht

Connacht – T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, T Daly, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, S Delahunt, F Bealham; U Dillane, O Dowling; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler. Reps: D Heffernan, J Duggan, D Robertson-McCoy, N Murray, P Boyle, H Gilvarry, C Fitzgerald, S Arnold.

Cardiff – H Amos; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo, J Harries; R Priestland, L Williams; C Domachowski, K Myhill, D Arhip, S Davies, M Screech, J Turnbull, E Jenkins, J Ratti. Reps: L Belcher, R Carré, D Lewis, R Thornton, W Boyde, T Williams, J Evans, M Llewellyn.

Ref – A Piardi (Italy)