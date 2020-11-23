Hanrahan to hit the 100 mark for Munster

Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham said that the dominance by the Irish provinces in the current Pro14 campaign is testimony to the work the IRFU has carried out rather than a weakness in the other countries.

And the former World Cup-winning out-half said he has no worries about the level of competition preparing them for the Heineken Champions Cup next month.

"If you look at our season, the first two rounds, we won in the 80th minute. That alone is a massive test. It is part physical but a lot of it is mental and we have learned a lot mentally. We have learned so much over these first six games. You have to say yes, the PRO14 is preparing us well for the next challenges."

Meanwhile, Ben Healy returns to partner Craig Casey at half-back as Munster bid to extend their winning start to the season to six games when they travel to Glasgow for this evening's clash at Scotstoun.

JJ Hanrahan makes his 100th Munster appearance off the bench. Jack O'Sullivan starts at openside in a youthful back-row with Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes. Verdict: Munster

Munster - M Haley; C Nash, R Scannell, D de Allende, M Gallagher; B Healy, C Casey; J Cronin, K O'Byrne, S Archer; J Kleyn, B Holland (capt); F Wycherley, J O'Sullivan, G Coombes. Reps: R Marshall, J Wycherley, K Knox, J O'Donoghue, T O'Donnell, N McCarthy, JJ Hanrahan, D Goggin.

Glasgow - G Bryce; T Seymour, N Grigg, R Ferguson, R Nairn; P Horne, S Kennedy; A Seiuli, G Stewart, E Pieretto; L Bean, R Harley; R Wilson (capt), T Gordon, TJ Ioane. Reps: J Matthews, A Allan, D Rae, H Bain, F Lokotui, C Korteweg, B Thomson, N Matawalu.

REF - A Jones (Wales)

Munster v Glasgow Warriors, Live, eir Sport 1, 8.15

Indo Sport