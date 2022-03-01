Graham Rowntree has no clue as to when Munster will name a replacement for head coach Johann van Graan

Graham Rowntree has said he is unsure about the timetable involved in Munster’s ongoing quest to find Johann van Graan’s successor as head coach.

The current Munster assistant coach has already publicly declared that he has made Munster top brass aware of his coaching ambitions.

“There’s an ongoing process as regards the head coach appointment and where that is, I’m not sure,” said the former England international.

“I know no more than you, it’s just a process, we wait to hear what’s going on there. No, I know of nothing. There’s an ongoing process and I’m sure we’ll know, one way or another, soon enough. How soon that is, I can’t say.”

Van Graan’s controversial decision to quit Munster and join Bath was announced in December.

Rowntree’s immediate focus is on the visit of the Dragons to Limerick this weekend, where he will be boosted by the returns of released Irish players, including Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes.

There’ll be more than a few released back to their clubs from Andy’s squad this weekend and it will be to get them game time because Ireland are right in the middle of a crucial campaign.

“Obviously, we’ll be welcoming those resources back to us, it ticks both boxes.

“This game, it's of massive importance. We need maximum points against Dragons, who, in my mind, are a difficult team. I've got a lot of respect for their coaches.

"So our focus is very much on Saturday, getting maximum points from this game. We just have to.

“I've no doubt knowing them, they'll have looked at where our last two opponents made life difficult for us and they will look to do exactly the same to us. That's the nature of them.

"So we're prepared for that, we've had a good look at them over the last couple of days and we trained well this morning in the sun, which was nice, but we're ready for Saturday night, we'll need everything from this game.”