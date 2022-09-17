Graham Rowntree era gets off on wrong foot after Munster falls to Arms Park defeat at Cardiff

Paddy Patterson of Munster in action against Gareth Anscombe of Cardiff during the United Rugby Championship match between Cardiff and Munster at Cardiff Arms Park. Photo by Gruffydd Thomas/Sportsfile

Munster’s new head coach Graham Rowntree was left to rue an opening day victory that got away after twice throwing away a lead at Cardiff.

Rowntree’s young side led during the first half through the boot of Ben Healy and then mid-way through the second after Jack O’Sullivan’s close-range try.

But they were unable to hold onto either lead for more than six minutes as tries by Max Llewellyn, Kristian Dacey and Aled Summerhill clinched a late victory for Cardiff, ending a run of six successive defeats to Munster.

There were some promising signs on a difficult opening game of the season but there will be frustration in the Munster camp at letting this one slip through their grasp.

It was an inauspicious beginning to the season for Munster at the Arms Park following a broken nose, a fumbled start from their new star and conceding an early try.

Perhaps it was the over-exuberance of a new season, but both sides were forced into late changes following the warm-up, during which Rory Scannell broke his nose and Cardiff wing Owen Lane limped out.

Nevertheless Munster faced a Cardiff squad described by Dai Young as the strongest he has fielded in his second-stint in charge at the Arms Park.

Young had been arguably the busiest of the Welsh regional head coaches on the recruitment front during the summer with not just four marque signings, but two British & Irish Lions, a Wallaby and his son.

Thomas Young started in a strong back-row alongside new signing Taulupe Faletau who made an immediate impact with several early caries.

In contrast, it was a shaky start from Munster’s new signing, former All Black centre Malakai Fekitoa, who knocked on his first touch and conceded a penalty moments later.

It was from the resulting lineout that Cardiff opened the scoring when promising centre Max Llewellyn escaped the clutches of Fineen Wycherley to scamper over inside three minutes.

Such an uncertain opening could have undermined the confidence of a young side but Munster showed a composure beyond their years to, at first, steady the ship and then take the lead.

Healy converted two penalties either side of an impressive defensive set by Munster’s pack on their own try line as Cardiff battered away for a second try.

Calvin Nash saved a score when he wrapped up flanker James Botham out wide, following a cross-field kick by Jarrod Evans, who was himself beaten in a foot race over the try line by the quick-thinking Shane Daly.

Paddy Paterson was heavily involved as Munster gradually go onto the front foot. His break beyond Cardiff’s 22-yard line followed moments later by his long pass looked to have put Liam Coombes over, but the wing did not quite have the reach to stretch out to score.

However they were unable to hold onto their advantage to half-time and were undone by a perfectly-executed set-piece move straight off the Cardiff training ground three minutes before the break.

Dacey delivered the lineout, took the return from captain Josh Turnbull before supplying Llewellyn and was on-hand again to receive the scoring pass. This time Evans converted for a 12-6 lead at the break.

Cardiff looked odds-on to extend that lead during the second half but Munster again had Daly to thank.

Taulupe Faletau, another British & Irish Lion to arrive in the summer, became an increasing threat with ball in hand but it was a surprise kick, after Patterson came close to cutting clear, that almost created a try.

Faletau’s clearance found Young who would have been over if not for the last-gasp tackle by Daly.

It was enough to galvanise Munster once more with replacement Josh Hodnett reigning supreme at the breakdown. Munster edged their way up-field with a series of tries that culminated in O’Sullivan burrowing over from close range on 63 minutes.

But again Munster failed to hold out, first conceding a penalty to Evans before Tomos Williams and Uilisi Halaholo combined with another set-piece play, this time from the back of a scrum, to hand Summerhill an easy finish three minutes from time.

Scorers -

Cardiff: Tries – M Llewellyn, K Dacey, A Summerhill tries; J Evans con, pen.

Munster: J O’Sullivan try, B Healy 2 pens, J Crowley pen.

Teams:

Cardiff: L Williams (R Priestland, 20); A Summerhill, R Lee-Lo, M Llewellyn (U Halaholo, 69), J Adams; J Evans, T Williams; R Carre, K Dacey (L Belcher, 57), D Lewis (D Arhip, 69); J Turnbull (capt), S Davies (M Screech, 74); J Botham, T Faletau, T Young (L Timani, 64).

Munster: S Daly; C Nash, C Farrell (A Frisch, 59), M Fekitoa, L Coombes; B Healy (J Crowley, 55), P Patterson; J Wycherley (D Kilcoyne, 55), N Scannell (D Barron, 55) , K Knox (R Salanoa, 53); J Kleyn, F Wycherley (T Ahern, 69); J O’Donoghue (capt), J O’Sullivan, A Kendellen (J Hodnett 22-32, 40).

Referee: M Adamson (SRU)