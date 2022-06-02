THE stakes are high in Belfast tomorrow night and Munster coach Johann van Graan has recalled Gavin Coombes to his back-row for the final eight clash with Ulster.

Defeat to a strong Ulster side would signal the end of the South African's tenure with the province, but he'll be backing a strong side to get the job done at the Kingspan Stadium.

Hopes that Tadhg Beirne would be available have been dashed, but Coombes' presence between Peter O'Mahony and Alex Kendellen eases the blow of losing the Ireland second-row and Jack O'Donoghue who was ruled out with a back strain.

Coombes has been out since early April, but he'll now lock horns with Springbok World Cup winning No 8 Duane Vermeulen in one of a string of fascinating battles across the pitch.

For their part, Ulster are without livewire full-back Mike Lowry who suffered a facial injury against the Sharks.

Talented back Stewart Moore replaces him in the only change from the side that beat the South Africans to earn a home tie.

Moore will join Rob Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy in a pacy back three and they'll face off against Mike Haley, Andrew Conway and Keith Earls as Simon Zebo misses out altogether.

In midfield, Stuart McCloskey partners James Hume for the hosts and they'll take on Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell, while Billy Burns and John Cooney play opposite Joey Carbery and Conor Murray.

Up front, Ulster are still without Marty Moore who has been stood down after repeat concussions, so Andrew Conway, Rob Herring and Tom O'Toole lock horns with Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer.

Iain Hendrson captains the side alongside Alan O'Connor and their lineout battle with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley will be key.

Munster have gone with a six/two split of backs and forwards on the bench, with Jason Jenkins and Thomas Ahern ready to come in and add power against tired bodies, with Ulster going for a more traditional five/three combination.

ULSTER – Stewart Moore, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (capt), Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham

MUNSTER - Mike Haley, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Peter O’Mahony (capt), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Chris Cloete

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU, 10th league game)

Ulster v Munster, 7.35; LIVE: TG4, Premier Sports