Garry Ringrose proves he’s complete package

At half-time in Lansdowne Road last night, just as the kids were tearing onto the field for their time to shine — and that’s exactly what it is — the heavens opened. If you thought it cruel that what had started as a dry, balmy evening, with no wind to speak of, should suddenly be transformed into a rainy parade for four teams of minis, then we’ll admit to a selfish thought as well.

If the big boys, by that point grabbing a rest and refreshment in the changing rooms beneath the West Stand, had struggled to make it work in bone-dry conditions for 40 minutes, how would they cope with this after the break?

Well enough, as it happens. What had been watchable but frustrating in the first half ramped up a few notches, despite the increased difficulty in handling the ball. That’s not to say it was silky and smooth, but there were enough little episodes of skill under intense pressure to reinforce the quality on show.

With Garry Ringrose, for example, it’s all about confirmation, over and over. From the moment he put his hand up in a schools cup final for Blackrock in 2013 it was a case of when, not if, he would become a star in the pro game. You’d have to acknowledge he was well managed, for before the scrawny pup could be put into the same scrap as the game’s gnarly mongrels, first he needed feeding. Top scran, too.

Every morsel had to carry some clout until he was big enough to be pitched in without offering up a novena. What we see now on a regular basis is a player who trades mainly on footwork and acceleration and soft hands, but who can cope with the grunt when it arrives. Ringrose is the complete rugby player.

​

The Lions go to Australia in 2025. They need to avoid the mistake of South Africa and write his name down now. His pass out of the tackle to Caelan Doris, who tipped it on for Rob Russell’s try to virtually close the show, was sublime. As the replacement wing was sliding over in the corner Ringrose was 30 metres back up the field, sat on his backside, with both arms in the air saluting the finish.

Robbie Henshaw is already on that Lions list. If Johnny Sexton was not earmarked for coaching by then, it’s possible his form would raise a debate about it. There is a downside to the captain’s form for should Leinster and Ireland lose him before the World Cup, that loss makes a greater impact. If he was playing like a drain it wouldn’t matter so much.

With the November series around the corner that will all come more clearly into perspective. For now, for Leinster and Munster, this was another instalment in the saga that brings precious little joy for the men in red.

They arrived to this one short a raft of players they desperately needed, and came away with the satisfaction of having survived back to back yellow cards before getting reeled in for good in the final quarter. They don’t have any Ringroses or Henshaws or Sextons so it takes an extraordinary set of circumstances to bridge that gap.

They don’t even have a Scott Penny, a very good rugby player born at the wrong time and into a nursery stuffed with gifted kids. He had another fine game here — he never plays badly — crowned with his party piece of getting over the line.

That party was put back a while thanks to Liam Coombes scoring the first try of the second half, receiving a pass from his cousin Gavin . The noise around the stadium told you how many paying spectators were desperate for an upset to be delivered. With Joey Carbery’s conversion Munster were 13-7 ahead.

The alarming bit for Leinster was how slowly they had reacted to the threat in the first place. In real time Doris looked slow to kill the slithering ball on the soaked deck. On replay it was as if he had just got out of the scratcher.

Of course Leinster came back, helped by their quality and the effort Munster had put in, keeping the lid on things. Even if you don’t cave when you lose men to the bin, it still takes a toll. However, they were lucky not to lose a third when Conor Murray was penalised close to his own line for playing the official man of the match, Luke McGrath.

​

There isn’t a scrumhalf in the game who can’t time to a millisecond when it’s safe to hatch on the ball and when it’s not. Not long after, Murray won a penalty when Jack Conan was done for getting stuck into him at the back of a ruck. Conan had a good case that he was playing the ball and not the man. Whatever, Murray was a valuable man to have on a night when Munster were light to begin with and then took a lot of casualties, the worst of whom seemed to be Jack O’Sullivan, himself a replacement, in the second half.

If it’s any consolation, the scoreline for Munster could have been much worse. Leinster were involved in some wholesale butchery in the first half with three tries left on the floor, in the second quarter alone, when they should have been vacuum-packed and sent out for shipping to the scoreboard. That will give Leinster enough cause to try and get better. Which is exactly what they need.