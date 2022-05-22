‘From a momentum point of view, obviously it’s a knock’ – Johann van Graan reflects on Leinster defeat

The worst thing about Munster's dismal performance is that having had two weeks to prepare, that was the best they could come up with.

Compare that to Leinster, whose main focus has been on La Rochelle, but take nothing away from another masterclass in how to juggle your squad.

For Munster, this was another sobering reminder of the widening gap between themselves and a Leinster team shorn of all of their first-choice and many of their second-string players.

The scale of the job on Graham Rowntree's hands was laid bare here, as Munster's skill level and execution was once again found wanting.

Barring a major turn in fortunes, the Johann van Graan era is limping to a disappointing finish and that the departing head coach won't get a farewell at Thomond Park is nothing more than Munster deserve after falling short in a game that they should have had enough quality and experience to get a win that would have ensured home advantage.

They will now travel to Ulster for their URC quarter-final in two weeks, whereas Leinster will take on Glasgow at the RDS.

Munster will be relieved that they avoided a trip to South Africa, yet that was scant consolation following a poor 35-25 defeat to a much-changed Leinster.

“We weren’t knocked out of the competition,” Van Graan said when asked what message he had for the many bitterly disappointed Munster supporters.

“We didn’t, on the performance, deserve to get a home quarter-final and we’ve got to travel to Belfast now.

“I don’t think I need to give you a specific message to the supporters. Our supporters are fantastic and they’ll always support us wherever we play. Everybody would have loved to play at Thomond Park, including the whole squad that travelled to Dublin today and they’ve got an away quarter-final now.

“In terms of the momentum we didn’t lose two weeks ago (against Toulouse), we drew the game after 100 minutes and we didn’t win the kick-out so massive disappointment to get knocked out of Europe that way.

“From a momentum point of view, obviously it’s a knock, the fact that we couldn’t get the result or the points to get a home quarter-final but we’ve got two weeks now to prepare for that. That’s what we’ve got and that’s what we’ve got to face now.”

If the last two weeks' preparation are anything to go, however, the Munster supporters won't be feeling too optimistic about what is coming down the line.

To make matters worse, Andrew Conway and Jack Daly were forced off injured on Saturday. Peter O'Mahony, Simon Zebo and Damian de Allende should be back for the Ulster game, but Tadhg Beirne remains doubtful.

“Certainly the performance wasn’t good enough,” Van Graan added.

“I think the frustrating thing for us is the fact that we created a lot and didn’t finish it.

“We had quite a few guys unavailable but in saying that we came here to win with the 23 selected. We’ll do our review like every single week and we’ve got to make sure we learn out of it.

“It (Thomond Park) is a place that we love to play at and it’s a place where we’ve been very good at this season and yes, it is disappointing not to go back there.”