Friend refuses to blame Murphy's law after Connacht see red

In his previous life as a professional scrum-half, Frank Murphy wore both the red of Munster and green of Connacht with distinction but rarely did he dominate a fixture quite like this one.

Resplendent in referee's pink at the Aviva Stadium, the Corkman issued 36 penalties, two red cards, three yellows and a penalty try in a bizarre game at the Aviva Stadium.

That both reds went against Connacht guaranteed Munster passage to the Guinness PRO14 semi-final against Leinster on Friday night.

Munster's Damian de Allende of Munster makes a break. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster's Damian de Allende of Munster makes a break. Photo: Sportsfile

Andy Friend accepted the decisions that left Abraham Papali'i and Shane Delahunt walking the plank, but it was the inconsistency of the referee's decision at the breakdown that left his players infuriated at times.

The Australian was diplomatic in his post-match exchanges and captain Quinn Roux took responsibility for the team's poor discipline on behalf of his players.

But if the semi-finals are to avoid the farcical outcome that unfolded yesterday afternoon, the competition needs to get its officials, coaches and players on the same page when it comes to the ruck interpretations.

"100 per cent, it's the players' responsibility, it's no-one else's fault except our own fault," Ireland second-row Roux said. "We need to learn quicker. So we'll do that.

"It was good to show some character, but we don't play games to show character. We want to win."

Munster needed at least two points to book their place in the knockouts and their fast start helped get the western province off on the wrong foot with the referee.

30 August 2020; Abraham Papali'i of Connacht is tackled by Munster's CJ Stander and Chris Cloete. Photo: Sportsfile

30 August 2020; Abraham Papali'i of Connacht is tackled by Munster's CJ Stander and Chris Cloete. Photo: Sportsfile

Within seven minutes, they lost Conor Oliver to a yellow card awarded for a series of team offences but even as the ex-Munster flanker trooped off the replays were showing that the penalty that earned him the sin-binning could easily have gone against Damian de Allende.

The Reds wasted little time in exploiting his absence, mauling over for Chris Cloete to touch down before the pack earned a penalty try.

Still, the men in green looked to play and new signing Papali'i showed glimpses of promise with a shuddering tackle on CJ Stander, but his day ended when he went in far too high on Conor Murray.

He soon had company in his early bath as Delahunt led with his elbow into CJ Stander's throat. Within minutes, Jeremy Loughman burrowed over for his third try.

Strangely, the tide then turned and Connacht kept playing. Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Beirne saw yellow as they repeatedly infringed on their own line and Bundee Aki powered over. Trailing 21-7 at the break, they coped manfully until the Ireland pair returned.

Quickly, Munster finished the job. A beautiful Murray pass put Beirne over, before Chris Farrell started a sweeping move that ended with De Allende feeding Andrew Conway for a fifth. The in-form winger picked up another when JJ Hanrahan sent a lovely chip in behind, while James Cronin rounded it off.

Munster's Tadhg Beirne scores his side's fourth try. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster's Tadhg Beirne scores his side's fourth try. Photo: Sportsfile

Connacht's Jonny Murphy picked up a consolation effort. They've a month off now before the 2020/'21 season gets under way and they've plenty to work on.

"What we can control is what we do, so our ball-carrier needs to be far more aggressive in our fight-through-contact and staying square, and then the speed of our support play, we need to be a lot better," Friend said.

"My big focus will be on what happened there, where opposition tacklers were in the way and obstructed our support players. As long as referees are going to adhere to making sure they identify the tackler first then I really think we're going to have a good game."

MUNSTER - S Daly; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan (R Scannell 57), C Murray (C Casey 57); J Loughman (J Cronin 48), N Scannell (K O'Byrne 55), J Ryan (S Archer 48); F Wycherley, T Beirne (B Holland 62); P O'Mahony (capt) (J O'Donoghue 55), C Cloete, CJ Stander (J O'Sullivan 60).

CONNACHT - T O'Halloran (B Aki 24), C de Buitléar (C Dean 57), S Arnold, T Daly, D Kilgallen (J Murphy 40); C Fitzgerald (S Kearns 62), C Blade; P McAllister (M Burke 60), S Delahunt, D Robertson-McCoy (C Kenny 46); N Murray (U Dillane 52), Q Roux (capt); E Masterson (S Masterson 52), C Oliver, A Papali'i.

REF - F Murphy (IRFU)

Irish Independent