Fixing Leinster's lineout issues a priority for Cullen ahead of Saracens showdown

For a team who pride themselves on their ability to launch power plays off set-piece, a wobbly lineout is a concern for Leinster heading into their biggest game of the season.

No sooner had Leo Cullen’s side lifted the PRO14 trophy in what was an eerie presentation than they quickly turned the page.

That there was no fanfare at all surrounding the post-match celebrations should be a blessing in disguise because for all that Leinster put Ulster away with predictable ease, this week’s test should be a major step up.

Saracens will have watched events unfold at the Aviva Stadium and felt that there were a couple of key areas they could have better exploited, as they target what little frailties this Leinster team have.

Not for the first time since lockdown, the lineout malfunctioned and with the looming presence of Maro Itoje arriving in Dublin on Saturday,

the England star lock will pick the set-piece apart if it’s not on the money.

Peter O’Mahony did the same for Munster last month and although Leinster got away with it that day too, they cannot afford to take such chances against Sarries.

The loss of George Kruis significantly reduces the English side’s lineout threat, but with Itoje in tow, they have one of the best set-piece operators in the game.

Cullen will be working overtime this week because a 75 per cent return (12/16) from their own lineout is not good enough for a team who are the standard-setters.

It would be a cop-out to just blame Rónan Kelleher, and while the 22-year-old does need to improve his throwing, it seemed as though there was a complete breakdown in communication on Saturday night.

The timing of the lifts were off, players didn’t look fully sure of their exact role, which naturally wouldn’t have filled a young hooker with much confidence.

Perhaps some of that could be put down to James Ryan’s rustiness, as the lock, who put in a typically huge shift, was playing his first game since February.

Small tweaks should make a big difference, but there is no doubt that Itoje will believe he can get after the Leinster lineout.

“It’s mainly our own undoing, some of those throws,” Cullen explained. “Sometimes the lift is a little bit off, it’s not down to any one person. (Against) Saracens, set-pieces are going to be huge. It didn’t cost us today thankfully, we had a little bit in that first Munster game, better against Ulster, better against Munster last week.

“We weren’t great in that today. I think a lot of that is in our own control. There are little tidy-ups we need to work on.

“When you get it wrong, it can look quite poor. Thankfully, it didn’t cost us. The players put in some good defensive sets but some of them were on the back of us losing at the lineout. Obviously we’d have had to make less tackles if we were able to win the set-piece.”

Dan McFarland was asked after his side’s defeat if Leinster had done anything to surprise Ulster and the head coach quipped: “Lose a lot of lineouts, which was quite helpful for building a bit of pressure.

“It was a gift that we didn’t manage to make the most of.”

Mark McCall’s side may not be as generous, as Saracens have more weapons that can hurt Leinster.

Ulster, on the other hand, have no time to feel sorry for themselves as they must pick themselves up and go again for a daunting trip to Toulouse on Sunday.

The French side warmed up for the Champions Cup quarter-final clash by beating Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle 39-23 on Saturday.

As back-to-back games go, they don’t come much more difficult.

“Next week, it’s tough, obviously,” McFarland added.

“In eight days we play Toulouse who, I know they were eighth last year, but if you watch them, they’re one of the best teams in Europe. Size, speed, offload ability, they’ve got the best No 9 in the world.

“Try and find a weakness in their game, it’s really difficult. It’s a challenge but it’s a motivation. Different opposition, different competition, an actual crowd – wow – that’s awesome even if it’s only 5,000 Toulouse fans. We’ll be motivated by that and we’ll look forward to that challenge.

“It’s nicer to go into these games winning, but that’s sport. Unless you’re wearing blue, then you are going to lose some games. We’ve had a number of tough games, so we can say we’re battle-hardened.”

