Five-week ban for Connacht's Abraham Papali'i after Zebre red card

Connacht No 8 Abraham Papali’i has been handed a five-week ban for his red card against Zebre last weekend.

Papali’i was shown a red card for leading with the head when making a tackle on Zebre centre Tommaso Boni.

Connacht's Abraham Papali'i is shown a red card for a head-high challenge on Tommaso Boni.#ZEBvCON #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/gVV68XLYjR — eir Sport (@eirSport) November 22, 2020

A disciplinary hearing ruled that the 27-year old's offence merited a red card and was deemed to be a mid-offence, which carries a six-week suspension.

On the back of Papali'i's co-operation and remorse, the ban was reduced by one week, with the New Zealander free to play again on December 28.

Earlier this week, Connacht head coach Andy Friend insisted that the club would appeal any ban handed out.

"I thought it was a harsh red card,” Friend said.

“I just don’t think that’s fair and we want to make sure we get a fair hearing with that. Hopefully, common sense prevails.”

Papali'i was also sent off on his Connacht debut against Munster back in August.

