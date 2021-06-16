Explainer: The key questions facing provinces on PRO14 rebrand

Derby rivals: Robbie Henshaw of Leinster is tackled by Chris Farrell of Munster during last year's Guinness PRO14 semi-final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Life got a whole lot tougher yesterday for the Irish provinces as the Guinness PRO14 was condemned to the history books.

The four Irish provinces will now compete for the United Rugby Championship (URC) in 2021/’22 and, from the following season, the leading South African franchises will join the Heineken Champions Cup.

In one sense, the new tournament and format will make things a lot more interesting for rugby fans in this neck of the woods, but there is also a sense that their route to success and silverware has just become a lot more difficult.

What is it?

The URC is, essentially, the PRO16 with a new name. The four Irish provinces will once again be joined by the four Welsh regions, the two Scottish sides, the Italians and the four leading South African franchises, the Bulls, the Sharks, the Lions and the Stormers.

What will change?

Plenty. The number of games has been reduced to 18, meaning there will be no clashes with the Six Nations and the Autumn Internationals. So, in theory, we should see the leading stars play more frequently in the competition. Each team will have nine home and away games.

After a couple of years of being split into two conferences, the fight for the title will revert to a straight league format. The top eight teams will go into a quarter-final, the winners into the semis and then a ‘destination final’ in a neutral venue on the weekend of June 25, 2023.

Just to make things a little more complicated, there will be a pool system within the league based on geography, and European qualification will be determined, primarily, on where you finish in your pool.

The team that finishes with the most points from their 18 matches out of Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster will qualify automatically for the following season’s Champions Cup, with the top Welsh, South African and Scottish/Italian side doing the same. The remaining four places will go to the next best-placed teams across the season.

Is that fair?

That’s a good question. For the last few seasons, the best teams in the division qualified for Europe, but now it is possible that a team could finish above one of the pool winners and, thus, lose out.

Teams from each pool will play each other home and away, meaning there will be home and away Irish, Welsh and South African derbies, and games between the Scots and Italians.

Considering the top four teams in the division last year came from Ireland, the fact they’ll take points off each other makes it tougher to climb the rankings.

Still, it’s an improvement?

Certainly, the new format should improve the standard across the league, increase the jeopardy that’s so sorely lacking in the current format, and result in a better product overall.

With four strong, new franchises from a rugby powerhouse on board, it will be a much tougher competition to win and Europe will be even more difficult.

Still, the IRFU hope that the increase in standards will have a knock-on effect in improving players.

Will my team play in South Africa?

Yes. Every European team will have two away games in South Africa, and the intention is to put them back-to-back. If travel returns to normal, these trips could prove attractive to travelling fans. The South Africans will play six games in the northern hemisphere.

Where can I watch?

The broadcast rights deal is not yet confirmed, but it appears highly likely that the vast majority of Irish games will be screened free-to-air on RTÉ, with a small number behind a pay-wall.

What’s next?

With investment firm CVC Capital Partners expected to invest in SA Rugby imminently, the stage is set for the Springboks to join the Six Nations in the coming years.