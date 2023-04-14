| 10.7°C Dublin

breaking Exciting Ireland U-20s Grand Slam winning out-half Sam Prendergast set for Leinster debut

Sam Prendergast will make his Leinster debut this weekend Expand

Close

Sam Prendergast will make his Leinster debut this weekend

Sam Prendergast will make his Leinster debut this weekend

Sam Prendergast will make his Leinster debut this weekend

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Fresh after spearheading Ireland U-20s’ stunning Grand Slam success, Sam Prendergast will make his Leinster debut against the Lions in Johannesburg tomorrow (3.0).

There is major excitement around Prendergast’s potential, as he gets set for a huge moment in his young career.

The 20-year-old Newbridge native, who is the younger brother of Connacht and Ireland back-row Cian, has long been earmarked as a future star.

With Leinster's top seed spot already secured, much of the focus will be on how the likes of Prendergast handle the pressure of playing a beefy South African side at altitude.

Rhys Ruddock captains Leinster at Emirates Airlines Park.

Chris Cosgrave starts at full-back, with Dave Kearney, who is set to make his 150th league appearance, and Tommy O’Brien, who makes his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury, on either wing.

In the centre, Liam Turner is joined by Ben Brownlee. Prendergast makes his debut, with Nick McCarthy partnering him at scrum-half.

In the front-row, Georgia international Vakhtang Abdaladze is set for his first Leinster start. He will pack down with Michael Milne and Lee Barron.

Brian Deeny joins Springbok Jason Jenkins in the second-row, with Ruddock, Will Connors and Max Deegan forming the back-row.

On the bench, five Academy players are set to feature with Alex Soroka, James Culhane, Ben Murphy, Charlie Tector and Rob Russell all looking to impress.

Leinster – C Cosgrave; T O’Brien, L Turner, B Brownlee, D Kearney; S Prendergast, N McCarthy; M Milne, L Barron, V Abadaladze; B Deeny, J Jenkins; R Ruddock (capt), W Connors, M Deegan.

Reps: T McElroy, E Byrne, T Clarkson, A Soroka, J Culhane, B Murphy, C Tector, R Russell.

Read More

Related topics

Related Content

More On Leinster Rugby

Most Watched

Privacy