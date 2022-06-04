Emotional Leinster ready to fire again as they bid to ease their European pain against Glasgow

A WEEK on from Marseille, and the raw emotion is still etched across Leo Cullen’s face.

Seven days is not enough time to fully come to terms with the pain of losing a Champions Cup final, especially in such a disappointing manner, yet the fact that Leinster had a URC quarter-final to prepare for this afternoon meant they weren’t able to feel sorry for themselves for too long.

For all the soul-searching that has been done, and will continue to be done, around the corridors of their UCD base, Leinster are facing the stark reality that their entire season could be ended in the space of what would be one of the most damaging weeks in the province’s history.

Just as they were against La Rochelle last weekend, Leinster are raging hot favourites as Glasgow arrive at the RDS this afternoon. The challenge for the Scots is to take advantage of any potential European hangover.

Although that is a very real possibility, particularly when you consider eight of the same players who started at the Stade Velodrome are again included today, Cullen will be expecting a big reaction from his team.

That the head coach has named such a strong side is indicative of the extra pressure now on Leinster, as they look to ensure that all of the hard work that has been put in to get to this point doesn’t get wasted by another costly 80 minutes.

Glasgow will have watched La Rochelle crank up the pressure around the breakdown and at the scrum, but they don’t possess anything like the same raw power as the new European champions.

That’s why it’s so important the Leinster front-row lay down a serious marker early on, as Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong look to get back on track following a difficult few scrum outings lately.

Cullen’s task is to ensure there are no lasting effects of the La Rochelle defeat, even if that will be easier said than done.

“That’s the sport part, isn’t it?” Cullen reasoned.

“You have to keep working hard in the background. We’re competing at the top end, you are coming up against the best teams in Europe.

“We have talked about heavily resourced teams and all the rest. You think if we get it right on the day, we have a good chance against those teams. It’s just making sure we get everything right that’s in our control.

“There’s always other factors there, what the opposition are doing, how the game is being officiated etc, etc. But the group is as motivated as it has ever been. That is the important bit to note.

“The way the game ends, it’s so tight isn’t it? Some of those calls at the end . . . for us, it comes back to the performance piece and working hard in the background to get that performance when it really matters on the big days.

“That’s the exciting bit to go after. Every year, it’s about putting all the pieces in place and doing all we can to get the prizes at the end of the year.”

With Andy Farrell due to announce his Ireland squad for the upcoming tour to New Zealand following next week’s URC semi-finals, motivation will not be in short supply for those on the fringes.

Jordan Larmour, unlucky not to have made the bench last weekend, is handed a chance to build on his previous impressive outing against Munster, as he looks to guarantee his place on the plane.

“He was with us (last weekend), but he was there on the sideline and he was devastated,” Cullen said.

“You could see the response from a lot of players on the sideline and Jordan was one of those players who came into the team as a young player and won a double and thinks that’s normal.

“That’s not normal, teams very rarely do that, win that European and domestic double. Some of the young players’ minds, this is the way things happen. That’s not normal, that’s why it is special to do because it is so bloody hard.

“I’ve met so many parents who come up to me and say, ‘I watched Jordan Larmour play when he was with St Andrew’s U-14s scoring six tries.’

“That’s the kid you want to see in the adult, you can see it at the Aviva getting back out there, he’s not overthinking things, just doing his thing, getting the ball and making things happen, being instinctive, and he’s always adding layers to his game, so you’d be excited what he can deliver.”

With the likes of Larmour trying to prove a point to Cullen and Farrell, coupled with more experienced players such as captain James Ryan, Josh van der Flier and Garry Ringrose aiming to take some of their anger out on Glasgow, Cullen appears to have come up with a good mix in terms of his team selection.

Leinster should have too much for Glasgow, particularly at home, but with last weekend still fresh in the memory, you cannot take anything for granted in knockout rugby.

Verdict: Leinster

Leinster – J O’Brien; J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Frawley, R O’Loughlin; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; J McCarthy, J Ryan (capt); R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: S Cronin, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, R Molony, J Conan, L McGrath, H Byrne, R Henshaw.

Glasgow Warriors – O Smith; J McKay, S Tuipulotu, S Johnson, R McLean; R Thompson, A Price; J Bhatti, G Turner, Z Fagerson; R Harley, R Gray; R Wilson (capt), G Brown, J Dempsey. Reps: F Brown, O Kebble, S Berghan, L Bean, K McDonald, T Gordon, G Horne, D Miotti.

REF – A Piardi (Italy).

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

