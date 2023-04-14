Emirates Lions v Leinster: What time, TV channel, and all you need to know

Dave Kearney during the Leinster Rugby captain's run at Emirates Airlines Park in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinter top the United Rugby Championship table. Uncatchable with two games to go. Fifteen wins from 16. They drew their last match. Against the Stormers at the RDS.

A thriller. It finished 22-22. Leinster were 17-0 down at one stage.

Leinster flew out from Dublin on Tuesday for their two-game assignment in South Africa. Following this clash against the Lions, they'll play the Vodacom Bulls next week.

Thirty players are in the Leinster squad. Including four uncapped players who helped Ireland win the Under-20 Grand Slam. They are Sam Prendergast, Conor O'Tighearnaigh, Liam Molony and Fintan Gunne.

Leinster's top players stayed at home as they prepared to welcome Toulouse to the Aviva Stadium on April 29th for the Heineken Cup semi-final.

Lions are 11th in the table, having won eight and lost eight. They beat Benetton away last week, and following their Leinster game they are at home to Zebre, with a top eight finish still very much a possibility.

What time is the kick-off?

The game kicks-off Saturday at Airlines Park (3.pm, Irish time).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the coaches say

Leo Cullen (Leinster): "We have so much respect for the South African teams. I grew up watching these teams. It's the first time for us to play at the Emirates Airline Park. It's such an iconic ground."

Ivan Van Rooven (Emirates Lions): "We have a chance of making the top eight. We face tough games, but, as a group, we are ready. We'll be giving it 100 per cent. We'll be doing all that we can to make it."

Predicted score

Leinster 38 Emirates Lions 24