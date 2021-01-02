Early flurry sees Ulster beat Munster to claim tenth successive PRO14 win

Ethan McIlroy scores Ulster's second try during the Guinness PRO14 win over Munster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ulster made it ten from ten in the PRO14 this season with a 15-10 victory over Munster in Kingspan Stadium.

Having bounced back from European disappointment in beating Connacht last time out, Dan McFarland's men got one over on another inter-provincial rival thanks to early tries through Matt Faddes and Ethan McIlroy but didn't score again after John Cooney's 29th minute penalty.

That meant a fourth dropped point of the season for the northern province who remain top of Conference A ahead of Leinster but with Leo Cullen's men having games in hand ahead of Friday's meeting between the pair.

What sort of side Ulster send to Dublin next weekend remains to be seen but, after a second consecutive week of double-digit changes they were able to bring back the likes of Irish internationals Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloksey, John Cooney and Rob Herring for this one while Munster in contrast kept their own Test stars in reserve.

As was to be expected given the returning big guns for the home side, Ulster were the side making the early headway, getting their first score with only six minutes on the clock.

Having produced one of their tries of the year when last on this patch against Toulouse last month, another free-flowing backline move paid dividends.

Billy Burns of Ulster is tackled by Dan Goggin of Munster during the Guinness PRO14 match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast

Using knee-pumping forwards as decoys passes were pulled in behind first to Billy Burns and then James Hume, the latter delightfully timing his run and release to draw the Munster defender from the line.

Stockdale's pass to Matt Faddes looked to be inching agonisingly away from his grasp but the New Zealander held on with his fingertips to finish in the corner.

With neither side exiting particularly well from their own '22', a knock-on from the restart allowed Munster into possession and ultimately yielded a penalty in front of the posts for Ben Healy but Ulster weren't on the backfoot for long.

There was still only a quarter of an hour gone when the hosts were in for a second, Burns in what was a livewire opening arching a kick straight into the arms of Ethan McIlroy.

While the Academy wing didn't have much to do for the score, the same could not be said for his next involvement when, with Munster threatening, he decisively shot from the line to stop Shane Daly in his tracks and force a turnover.

With Hume also making his mark on proceedings and Burns setting the tempo, Ulster's backline was really clicking but a sole penalty from the boot of Cooney was all they'd garner for the remainder of their efforts through the first half, carrying a 15-3 lead into the sheds.

Such is the sprint to the finish of this abridged PRO14 season, heightened by the loss of the knock-out rounds preceding the final, a four-pointer at that stage would have felt like a point dropped in the race to keep pace with still-perfect Leinster, but the 15 minutes after the turn will have been worryingly listless for the Ulster hierarchy.

A mental-mistake from Ben Healy opened the door as the Munster out-half wandered out of his '22' before kicking to touch on the full and Ulster noticeably lifted the intensity.

But even with the subsequent period of pressure seeing the visiting skipper Billy Holland sent to the bin yet more strong breakdown work from Chris Cloete relieved the pressure and from there the visitors dominated.

Even down to 14 men, they had a quick opportunity to reduce the deficit but Healy's penalty was arrowed wide of the posts.

As Holland returned only one side looked like scoring next with just a maul turnover preventing them making it a one-score game going into the final ten minutes. The southern province would finally get over the line through replacement Darren Sweetnam but, with the clock already in the red, it was to earn only a losing bonus point rather than a shot at another come-from-behind win.

Ulster: J Stockdale; M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; K Treadwell, S Carter (capt); M Rea, D McCann, N Timoney. Replacements: M Coetzee for Rea, 48; C Reid for O'Sullivan, 49; T O'Toole for Moore, 52; N Doak for Cooney, 66; D O'Connor for Carter, 66; I Madigan for Burns, 72 A McBurney for Herring, 73; B Moxham for Stockdale, 77.

Munster: S Daly; C Nash, D Noggin, R Scannell, L Coombes; B Healy, C Casey; L O'Connor, N Scannell, J Ryan; F Wycherly, B Holland (capt); J O'Donaghue, C Cloete, J O'Sullivan. Replacements: D Kilcoyne for O'Connor, 52; R Marshall for N Scannell, 52; T O'Donnell for O'Sullivan, 57; J Crowley for Healy, 66; N McCarthy for Casey, 66; T Ahern for Wycherly, 68; R Salanoa for Ryan, 68; D Sweetnam for Daly, 71.

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland)

Online Editors