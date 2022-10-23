WE’LL try and not sound overly clever in the aftermath, because like many I had serious trepidation as to what might transpire in the Aviva. Yes Munster showed hints against the Bulls as to what those of us who really care about the game down south hope to see evolve.

Whether it amounts to a new beginning by way of a journey back to the future, I’m with Graham Rowntree and this newly assembled management all the way.

There is no magic wand to make up for the last half dozen or so lost years, but there is a way and that way was there for all to see in Lansdowne. They faced a much more polished and far more complete squad who eventually came away with the bonus-point victory despite having to work far harder than they might have expected to bank it.

Munster were brave and despite losing by way of a couple of converted tries, they showed courage in adversity – chiefly in the guise of young players who must be trusted in games like this if a much-coveted third star is to be added to that famous red jersey.

They are some way off that standard, and I say that in no way critical of what we witnessed against a squad currently at the opposite end of the competitive spectrum. I make no apologies for restating that measured patience must be the agreed way forward between players and management.

It is imperative too that the ‘Brave and the Faithful’ buy into that pragmatic plan as the only way forward from here.

Expand Close Graham Rowntree / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Graham Rowntree

My fear was that with so many first-choice players missing they might be in for a veritable hiding and all the latent damage that might entail.

Yes Leinster were missing as many internationals, if not more, but these two great rivals are like chalk and cheese at this point in time.

Take Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony and Andrew Conway, possibly Keith Earls, out of the Munster equation and they are struggling for players of the same presence and quality. By contrast Leo Cullen can substitute most every player with a replacement of a similar quality. It is the result of clever management and careful coaching, with little need to rehash what was going on elsewhere over the same period of time.

It was former Springbok captain and ex-Munster centre Jean de Villiers who summed it up best in the build-up when he said: “Quality-wise the Leinster team is so settled in the way they play and the consistency they have, the margin could be quite big to be honest.”

Read More

Thankfully he, and I, were both wrong as a combination of dogged Munster scrambling in defence allied to uncharacteristically poor Leinster execution, particularly in the first half, made for a gripping contest.

Despite the absence of Mike Haley, Simon Zebo, Conway, Earls and Calvin Nash, all three in those last-line positions did themselves much good. They each did their bit but Jack Crowley again looked a class apart as a total footballer behind the Munster scrum. I would go further and suggest that along with Nash (already included), Crowley has to come in for Autumn Test series consideration.

Apart from all the skills, what I like about Crowley more than anything is that irrespective of the number on his back he is constantly looking for active involvement. While Gavin Coombes was somewhat subdued this time out, he still produced a master pass to cousin Liam for Munster’s only try.

Tom Ahern once again delivered. He, much like Ryan Baird, is indicative of the new-age mobile lock, while both Conor Murray and Jack O’Donoghue produced performances befitting leaders in a mini crisis.

Against that Leinster class won through, with Luke McGrath on this occasion a worthy Man of the Match. And for the home team, much like the visitors, the back three stood out, with Ciarán Frawley again looking well on the way to becoming the real deal at a higher level. The entire Leinster back-row delivered too while Dan Sheehan was simply the forceful hooker we have got to know for province and country.

The skipper too was class. Johnny Sexton’s ability to assess a pass in terms of weight and angle of delivery in the moment is certainly the best I have seen in any out-half and, whisper it, but if anything it’s getting even better with age.

That the more complete team eventually emerged by way of the bonus is beyond dispute, but from a Munster perspective, and we’ll not use that patronising term ‘moral victory’, better to borrow from Pink Floyd and suggest it’s another brick in the wall.