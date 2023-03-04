Dave Heffernan try secures nervy win for Connacht against 14-man Dragon

Conor Oliver of Connacht is tackled by Taine Basham, right, and Bradley Roberts of Dragons during their URC clash in Newport, Wales. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Connacht held on for a priceless victory after a nerve-wrecking URC clash when they failed to make the most of an extra man for over half the game.

Dragons, bidding to end a seven-match losing run, blew several chances in the closing stages to secure victory but Connacht held on to a fourth successive victory.

Dragons played out the closing eight minutes of the opening half with just 13 men on the field but Connacht were not able to make the numerical advantage count and went in level at 10-10.

David Hawkshaw, in for skipper Jack Carty who suffered a hamstring injury before the game, got Connacht off the mark with a penalty after 10 minutes, but Dragons hit back and a superb break from hooker Bradley Roberts saw winger Ashton Hewitt send flanker Aaron Wainwright over for a quality try which Will Reed converted.

Connacht having butchered a couple of good try scoring chances when Niall Murray and Cian Prendergast failed to connect just short of the line after earlier messing up a five-metre lineout in the right corner, finally got over after 22 minutes when an excellent offload by Jack Aungier put Cian Prendergast through to score a converted try.

Reed levelled with a penalty two minutes later before Dragons suffered a double-card blow. Centre Max Clark was binned for an infringement and then, on review, lock Matthew Screech was sent off for a high tackle.

Connacht opted for three reset scrums from the infringement and after Paul Boyle got over but couldn’t ground the ball as out-half Reed got a leg under it, theylost the momentum when they coughed up a penalty for collapsing a subsequent scrum and went in deadlocked at 10-10.

It got more difficult for Connacht on the restart when they tried to go wide and exploit the extra men but Tom Farrell’s slow pass was picked off by winger Jared Rosser who sprinted to score under the posts.

Reed converted and then tacked on a penalty to lead 20-10 after 47 minutes before Connacht got a foothold when Jarrad Butler pounced when they turned over a Dragons scrum five metres from their own line.

They hit the front going into the final quarter when they got a drive after a penalty to the left corner with replacement hooker Dave Heffernan getting the credit, although skipper on the night Caolin Blade was also on hand at the key moment.

That edged them 22-20 in front but then winger Shayne Bolton was then binned for a tackle in the air on O’Brien.

Rhodri Williams failed to hold an inside pass with a clear run to the line, while Farrell somehow denied O’Brien with a superb tackle and then winger Hewitt was prevented from grounding the ball over the line by Blade.

Three minutes from time Sam Davies, who earlier had missed a penalty, hit the left post with a drop goal attempt and Connacht held on for a priceless victory after Davies missed another drop goal in the final minute.​

Scorers – Dragons: Tries: A Wainwright, J Rosser. Cons: W Reed (2). Pens: Reed (2). Connacht: Tries: C Prendergast, J Butler, D Heffernan. Cons: D Hawkshaw (2). Pen: Hawkshaw.

Dragons – A O’Brien; J Rosser, S Hughes, M Clark, A Hewitt; W Reed (S Davies 62), R Williams (c); R Jones (A Seiuli 70), B Roberts (E Dee 51), L Brown (L Fairbrother 54); M Screech, B Carter; A Wainwright (G Nott 57), T Basham (H Keddie 51), R Moriarty.

Connacht – T O’Halloran 6; S Bolton 5 (S Jennings 74, 6), T Farrell 6, C Forde 7, J Porch 6; D Hawkshaw 6, C Blade 7; D Buckley 7 (P Dooley 57, 6), D Tierney-Martin 6 (D Heffernan 57, 7), J Aungier 7 (S Illo 33, 6); J Murphy 6 (O Dowling 57, 6), N Murray 6; C Prendergast 6, C Oliver 7, P Boyle 7 (J Butler 50, 6).

Referee – Andrea Piardi (Italy).