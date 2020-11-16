Dan Leavy caps man of the match display on return with try as Leinster rout Edinburgh at RDS

Dan Leavy of Leinster celebrates after scoring his side's fifth try with team-mates during the Guinness PRO14 match between Leinster and Edinburgh at the RDS Arena. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Dan Leavy walked the RDS course alone an hour before kick-off, savouring another significant milestone on his long recovery from career-threatening surgery.

After three cameos off the bench, this was Leavy’s first start since he blew out his knee on March 30, 2019, and he looked like a man determined to make it count as he earned the man of the match award with his try-scoring 58-minute display.

Fully fit, Leavy would be one of the first names on the Irish team-sheet for Twickenham on Saturday and, on this evidence, it won’t be long before he’s back at that level.

Andy Farrell won’t read too much into PRO14 form, but with every appearance, he’s looking more and more like the dominant figure he was in 2018.

By the time Leavy powered over for his 43rd-minute try, the contest was long over as Leinster chalked up their sixth bonus-point win in six games this season.

This one followed a familiar script. As soon as Dave Kearney latched on to Jimmy O’Brien’s excellent chip after Leavy had won possession 12 minutes in, it was a matter of how many the home side would score.

Kearney turned provider for Luke McGrath’s second score in the 20th minute, while Peter Dooley added a third from close range seconds after referee Craig Evans had chalked off a similar effort from Leavy.

McGrath secured the bonus point on the stroke of half-time as he capitalised on a brilliant Ciarán Frawley offload and the scoring continued after the interval with Leavy powering over.

Cian Kelleher following that up with a pair of nice tries, the first of which came from a delicious Byrne kick in behind as Leinster punished Eroni Sau’s yellow card.

Leo Cullen rolled the bench, handing Ryan Baird 20 minutes, and Edinburgh scrum-half Nic Groom pulled a consolation back, but Kelleher made it a half-century of points by completing his hat-trick.

LEINSTER – J O’Brien; C Kelleher, L Turner, C Frawley, D Kearney; H Byrne (D Hawkshaw 56), L McGrath (H O’Sullivan 58); P Dooley (M Milne 50), J Tracy (D Sheehan 50), M Bent (C Parker 50); D Toner (R Molony 69), S Fardy; D Leavy (R Baird 58), S Penny, R Ruddock (J Murphy 50).

EDINBURGH – J Blain; E Sau, M Bennett (J Johnstone 24), C Dean, J Farndale (C Shiel 70); N Chamberlain, H Pyrgos (N Groom 48); P Schoeman (S Grahamslaw 69), D Cherry (M Willemse 57), LR Atalifo (D Gamble 53); A Ferreira (J Hodgson 57), A Davidson (R Darge 63); M Bradbury, L Crosbie, A Miller.

REF – C Evans (Wales)

Online Editors