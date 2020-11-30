Damian de Allende gets off the mark for Munster in hammering of depleted Zebre

World Cup winner Damian de Allende crossed for his first try in Munster colours as they extended their winning start to the PRO14 to seven games with an expected facile win over a depleted Zebre side at Thomond Park.

Michael Bradley’s Zebre side were short 20 players through injury and international duty and it was no surprise that Munster had the bonus point in the bag when they led 28-3 at the break with JJ Hanrahan leading the way with a superb display.

The loss through injury of full-back Matt Gallagher was the only blip in the opening half, but it paved the way for Sean French to come on for his debut and the Cork native crowned it with a try.

The Italians, with five debutants and two permit players, defended stoutly in the opening quarter and only trailed 7-3 after 27 minutes when Gavin Coombes set up de Allende up for his first try in nine games since his summer move.

Hanrahan, who put Dan Goggin through for the opening try with a chip after eight minutes, added his second conversion before Munster’s superior pack turned the screw and they were awarded a penalty try and Zebre No.8 Lorenzo Massello was binned as they piled on the pressure.

Read More

Hanrahan and Goggin combined to send Darren Sweetnam through for his 20th Munster try and secure the bonus point just before the break.

Hanrahan continued to dictate the game with a superb display which he crowned when he was involved three times inside the 22 to score their fifth try four minutes after the restart and push the lead out to 35-7.

De Allende was denied a second try when TMO Joy Neville, who had earlier spotted Gallagher knocking on before touching down in the move where he was injured, drew referee Ben Whitehouse’s attention to an obstruction by Jack O’Donoghue.

Hanrahan was again the provider for Munster’s sixth try, neatly setting up French to score in the left corner and then adding the extras.

Hanrahan’s Kerry colleague Jack Daly also came on to make his debut in the back row as Munster, with prop Liam O’Connor successfully returning from an injury for his first action in almost a year out from a calf injury, and they wrapped up the win when Craig Casey scored shortly after coming on in the closing stages before Thomas Ahern crowned his first start with a try to make it a record win over Zebre.

Scorers:

Munster: Tries, D Goggin, D de Allende, D Sweetnam, JJ Hanrahan, S French, C Casey, T Ahern, Pen try; Cons, JJ Hanrahan (5).

Zebre: Pen, P Pescetto.

TEAMS -

MUNSTER - M Gallagher (S French 23); C Nash, D Goggin, D de Allende (B Healy 55), D Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, N McCarthy (C Casey 75); J Wycherley (L O’Connor 62), R Marshall (D Barron 62), S Archer (K Knox 57); T Ahern, B Holland; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete (J Daly 57), G Coombes (T O’Donnell 57).

ZEBRE - J Laloifi (J Elliott 60); P Bruno (A Forcucci 60), G Bisegni, E Lucchin, G D'Onofrio; P Pescetto, A Fusco (S Marinaro 52); R Brugnara (A Lovotti 46), M Manfredi (M Ceciliani 41), A Tarus (M Nocera 41); G Venditti, L Krumov; M Kearney, A Mordacci (A Chianucci 60), L Masselli.

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales).

Read More

Online Editors