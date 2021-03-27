Cullen wants ref to keep close eye on Stander and Beirne

Leinster coach Leo Cullen: "Our guys have a chance to do something quite special as well". Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster coach Leo Cullen wants Scottish referee Mike Adamson to strictly police Munster’s big breakdown threats in this evening’s Guinness PRO14 final.

Cullen said Tadhg Beirne and CJ Stander “push the limits” and “don’t show a clear release” before going after the ball at the ruck, adding he hopes the officials stay on top of the issue at the RDS. The home side are going for an unprecedented fourth PRO14 title in a row, as Munster seek to end a decade-long wait for silverware.

They’ve gone full strength, with Joey Carbery named to start at out-half and Ireland stars CJ Stander, Tadhg Beirne, Keith Earls and Conor Murray all in the team.

Cullen, meanwhile, has opted to keep Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong, James Lowe and Ryan Baird in reserve; as Ross Byrne starts at out-half. And he believes the match will be won and lost up front. “The contact area is important,” he said.

“I know we talked and maybe joked about it a little bit after some of the last games, but the aerial challenge will be a big part of the game. So, you can see it’s a strength of Conor Murray in terms of his box-kicking and in terms of their chase... how we deal with that aerial threat will be important.

“Some of the ruck threats, the likes of Tadhg (Beirne) and CJ Stander; they push the limits – quite often as assist tacklers they don’t show a clear release so how they get refereed for starters and how we deal with that is important because they’re on the edge all the time.

“They’re very, very competitive so we just need to make sure that we’re able to deal with those threats and how we’re able to manage it ourselves and just try to focus on how we can control things ourselves.

"Someone does something out of character because they’re trying too hard so we (need to be) in control of our emotions and we’re nice and clear in our minds in terms of discipline because sometimes these games come down to who gives away the least amount of penalties or who kicks the penalties when it comes down to it or who managed to take an opportunity that comes along during the course of the game so it’s about nailing those big moments in the game.”

With Billy Holland and CJ Stander retiring at the end of the season and Munster looking to end their long wait for a trophy, many believe they could have a mental edge but Cullen says Leinster are full of motivation.

“Our guys have a chance to do something quite special as well, to lift four Guinness PRO14 titles in a row,” he said. “So, we’re at home and it means a huge amount to the players. Who they represent, what they represent as well.

“We know that we’re playing against a hugely motivated team, what’s changed there really?”

Read More

Indo Sport