Cullen hails Ruddock after Blues maintain perfect start

Leinster’s Harry Byrne is tackled by Ben Thomas of Cardiff Blues during their PRO14 clash at the RDS Arena. Photo: Sportsfile

You can judge how hard Leinster find their games these days by the minute they secure their bonus-point try.

Last night at the RDS, Cardiff Blues made them sweat a little before Scott Penny snuck over in the 66th minute to maintain his side's perfect start to the Guinness PRO14 campaign.

They've lost a slew of players to the Ireland squad, but the overlooked Rhys Ruddock is doing more than anyone to keep the show on the road.

The back-row hasn't played for the national team since last year's World Cup, but he looks in incredible physical condition and constantly got his side going forward.

Leinster Luke McGrath is tackled by Cardiff Blues' Matthew Morgan (left) and Ben Thomas. Photo: Sportsfile

"Rhys has been great, he's so important with his leadership and everything he does," Leo Cullen said. "He leads from the front, he's a very calm, composed figure and a positive influence on the young guys when they come into the building.

"He's a hugely important character, we would love to see him promoted back up to the international set-up at some stage but back-row is very competitive."

Considering Dave Kearney scorched over inside the first minute, it was a long old wait for the all-important fourth try that secured their seventh bonus-point win in seven games.

After just 37 seconds the winger was on Ciarán Frawley's shoulder after a neat break up the left. Harry Byrne added the conversion.

Josh Murphy of Leinster in action against Cardiff Blues' Jason Tovey. Photo: Sportsfile

They didn't have to wait too long for the second with the impressive Jimmy O'Brien picking Jason Tovey's pocket to collect his own kick and Byrne made it 14-0 from the tee.

Their progress stalled somewhat after that. Cardiff hit back in impressive style, capitalising on Leinster ill-discipline to attack off a five-metre lineout and Aled Summerhill went over in the corner.

The visitors were growing into the game and Leinster were worried enough to take a kick at goal when they'd previously gone to the corner.

Byrne missed and James Tracy had to be alert to deny his opposite number Ethan Lewis in a race between the hookers for the line after Ryan Baird spilled the ball in midfield.

Normal service resumed before half-time as another clever O'Brien kick forced Owen Lane to slide into touch near his own line and Leinster's maul did the rest as Tracy crashed over.

Byrne's missed conversion meant they took a 19-5 lead in at the break but Cardiff made them wait for the bonus-point score after the restart, holding Leinster up three times over the line before Ruddock was penalised for a double-movement.

Leinster's Michael Silvester scores a try. Photo: Sportsfile

Cardiff's resistance finally broke with 14 minutes remaining as replacement Scott Penny burrowed over from close range after the forwards pounded the line.

Byrne nailed the conversion, before Penny crossed for a second try to cap a fine cameo off the bench with his fifth score in as many games.

Academy back Michael Silvester got the sixth, latching on to Byrne's clever chip in behind and the out-half rounded out the scoring with the conversion.

LEINSTER - J O'Brien (M Silvester h-t); C Kelleher, L Turner, C Frawley, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (R Osborne 69); P Dooley (M Milne 59), J Tracy (D Sheehan 59), M Bent (T Clarkson 53); R Molony (D Toner 63), R Baird; J Murphy (S Penny 53), D Leavy (J Dunne 71), R Ruddock.

CARDIFF BLUES - M Morgan; O Lane, G Smith (M Llewellyn 61), B Thomas, A Summerhill; J Tovey, Tomos Williams (J Hill 63); C Domachowski (B Thyer 50), E Lewis (I Harris h-t-44, 61), D Arhip (K Assiratti 50); B Murphy, R Thornton (Teddy Williams 50); J Ratti, A Lawrence (G Bradley 71), J Turnbull.

Ref - M Adamson (Scotland)

