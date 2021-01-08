Cullen confident his side won't freeze on the night as fit-again Sexton and Larmour warm to challenge

Something's got to give.

Maybe it might be an explosive temper or three; these are fraught times for all of us; in the absence of supporters, those stranded on settees will be eager to see their heroes show some fight.

This pair will not lack in motivation; Ulster have never won all three of their festive fixtures; completing a hat-trick tonight would mark them down as almost unbackable favourites to tee up a league final against Munster.

For their part, Leo Cullen's Leinster cannot abide the prospect of back-to-back home defeats against interprovincial opposition; they have never lost twice in succession at the RDS.

Ulster have won only once here in 17 attempts, and once in the last eight against the best team in Ireland.

Their perfect 10-game streak in the league means nothing without adding an 11th here tonight; they may return here again but the squads will be vastly different and the circumstances may have altered substantially by then.

Tonight's the night to extend the 10-point margin and ensure the two games Leinster have in the bag weigh a tad heavier on their backs.

Cullen senses the importance too; Jonathan Sexton is hastily re-installed in the starting line-up despite disappearing after 24 minutes of last week's dismal defeat to Connacht, never to return after undergoing a head injury assessment.

Boxes have been ticked and I's dotted and T's crossed but just six days later, there are some of us who feel a tad uneasy about any team doing this with any player.

But this is mere opinion; Leinster deal in cold facts.

"When you get removed for HIA, you just go through the stages. He's in the gradual return to play and he's managed to tick all his relevant boxes and is good to go. So he's comfortable," Cullen said.

It was not clear whether Sexton had failed the HIA last weekend but coach Cullen clarified.

"I think we've had this discussion before about passing and failing. If you present with a symptom, you'll just pause and not enter back into the field of play. Does that make sense? He didn't return to the field of play based on a symptom."

Leinster, who appeared to be down to their ninth out-half last month, can restore Harry Byrne to the bench at least; intriguingly, his brother Ross will feature in the centre, often as a second five-eighth, an auxiliary playmaking and kicking option.

It's a ploy we advocated in these parts some time ago, and not merely at Leinster who are in no need of desperate measures to improve their attacking style; clearly, though, it is something Andy Farrell should keep an eye on as a gambit in preference to one-dimensional midfield options.

Jordan Larmour's (left) return from shoulder surgery is a boost for this game, as well as for his sport in general; Ireland need his vim and vigour to invigorate their often moribund efforts. Cullen has re-stocked his side with a steelier edge; there were too many players who seemed stunned by the ferocity of Connacht's challenge last weekend.

His Ulster counterpart Dan McFarland houses almost as many ex-Leinster players as Connacht did and he playfully stoked the fires this week, aiming a dart at Leinster's production line, painting a picture of Cullen and company plucking players en masse from wealthy local schools.

"I didn't spend a huge amount of time looking at them so I don't know," says Cullen when asked about McFarland's comments.

"There is a lot of narrative around at the moment. At the end of the day there are a number of ex-Leinster players.

"And the Ulster ones are hugely motivated when they are coming to the RDS, similar to the Connacht players coming here.

"For us, it's about understanding that motivation and ensuring that we are not getting caught out again or getting caught cold on the day."

Both sides are likely to catch cold. Temperatures are set to dip below freezing by kick-off, but expect this one to heat up from the start.

"We are 10 points behind Ulster," says Cullen, whose side are in an unfamiliar chasing position.

"You don't need to be a mathematician to understand that this is a massive game for us." Verdict: Leinster

Leinster - H Keenan; J Larmour, R Byrne, R Henshaw, D Kearney; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; C Healy, S Cronin, A Porter; S Fardy, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: J Tracy, E Byrne, M Bent, R Molony, J Conan, L McGrath, H Byrne, J O'Brien.

Ulster - M Lowry; M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, M Moore; A O'Connor, S Carter (capt); G Jones, J Murphy, M Coetzee. Reps: J Andrew, E O'Sullivan, T O'Toole, K Treadwell, N Timoney, D Shanahan, I Madigan, B Moxham.

Ref - Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Leinster v Ulster, Live, eir Sport 1/Premier Sport 1, 7.35

