Thursday 23 May 2019

Cooney, Beirne and Fardy make PRO14 Dream Team for second year in-a-row as Irish provinces claim seven spots

John Cooney has been selected in the PRO14 Dream Team for the last two seasons. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Seven players representing Irish provinces have been included in the PRO14 Dream Team for the 2018/19 season.

Connacht, Munster and Ulster each have two players in the selection, while Leinster have one. Jack Carty is named at out-half while his Connacht team-mate Colby Fainga'a is the openside flanker.

For Munster, Tadhg Beirne made the cut at second row alongside Peter O'Mahony at blindside flanker. It is the second straight season that Beirne has been included, with last year's selection coming when he was with the Scarlets.

Ulster have two backs in the Dream Team, with scrum-half John Cooney another who is back for a second time, while Stuart McCloskey is selected at inside centre.

For Leinster, their sole inclusion is forward Scott Fardy, who makes the team for the second time in as many years.

PRO14 Dream Team

15. Dan Evans (Ospreys)

14. Monty Ioane (Treviso)

13. Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Connacht)

11. Rabz Maxwane (Cheetahs)

10. Jack Carty (Connacht)

9. John Cooney (Ulster)

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets)

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

4. Scott Fardy (Leinster)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster)

7. Colby Fainga'a (Connacht)

8. Bill Mata (Edinburgh)

