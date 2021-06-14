Coombes primed to be handed his first Ireland cap

Gavin Coombes of Munster scores a try during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match between Zebre and Munster at Stadio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Several uncapped players are hoping to get the nod from Andy Farrell today when the Ireland head coach names his squad for the upcoming summer Tests against Japan and USA.

Ireland will welcome the Brave Blossoms to the Aviva Stadium on July 3 before hosting the USA a week later.

Although Farrell is likely to dig deeper into his depth chart, he must also decide whether veterans such as captain Johnny Sexton and Cian Healy merit playing in what are essentially developmental games.

Having spent time in Ireland camp during the Six Nations, Munster’s Gavin Coombes is primed for his first cap next month after an outstanding season.

Coombes (23) scored a remarkable four tries in Munster’s win over Zebre on Friday to take his final tally for the season to 15 in 22 games.

The versatile No 8 is one of many players eyeing their international debuts, with the likes of Ulster trio Tom O’Toole, Robert Baloucoune and James Hume also in the mix, along with Leinster duo Harry Byrne and Scott Penny, as well as Connacht centre Tom Daly.

Craig Casey helped himself to two tries against Zebre and the Munster scrum-half is almost certain to add to the cap he won in Italy during the Six Nations alongside Ryan Baird.

Baird’s stunning try in Leinster’s victory over the Dragons on Friday, which Farrell and his coaching staff very much enjoyed while sat in the RDS stand, was a reminder of the 21-year-old’s freakish ability.

The Ireland boss will also welcome back the fit-again Joey Carbery and Caelan Doris following their respective spells out, which is a major boost.

Doris’ recent head injury couldn’t have come at a worse time in terms of his Lions hopes, but he is exactly the kind of player who could yet thrive in South Africa, if eventually called upon by Warren Gatland.

“He’s one of those guys you want playing in the big games (at) this time of year,” Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said.

“It has been great to have him back over the last couple of weeks because he is a quality player, a quality young player. He is still incredibly young at 23 . He’s come through this season, he’s an Irish international.

“We have a number of guys who got capped for Ireland during this campaign. We want those guys to grow in experience to try and establish themselves as international players, so when we get to play-off games, guys have a bit more experience and nous under the belt and they’re better in those big games.”

As ever, Leinster can expect to have a strong representation in the Ireland squad, but Farrell is not short of quality options in any of the four provinces.

Players such as Jimmy O’Brien, Gavin Thornbury, Fineen Wycherley and Nick Timoney caught the eye last season, as Farrell weighs up how many new caps to hand out against Japan and U SA.

“Hopefully we have a good contingent that will carry on now for a few more weeks because it will be great experience for those guys,” Cullen added. “I think Japan, who have been together obviously playing with the Sunwolves, then they get to play the Lions, so they will have a couple of games under their belt.

“I get the sense that they are obviously heavily geared up towards that Lions game in particular, so they will go in good shape I would imagine.

“I think that will be a good Test for whoever gets selected, so hopefully there are a few of our guys in there.”