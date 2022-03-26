Controversy at the death as Ulster are turned over by the Stormers in South Africa

Ulster's seven-game winning run game to an end in controversial circumstances in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon.

The northern province had trailed 14-0 after just six minutes but thought they had come back to win the game through a late Callum Reid try only to see the would-be winning score chalked off for a knock-on.

Ulster were incensed with skipper Alan O'Connor in a lengthy discussion with Italian referee Gianluca Gnecchi, arguing first that there was no separation between Reid's hand and the ball in the grounding and then that the Stormers flanker Hacjivah Dayimani had been the one to nudge the ball forward.

There was a lengthy consultation between the referee and his TMO before the Stormers were awarded a five-metre scrum.

Despite the late controversy, and the earning of a losing bonus point, Ulster were left to rue an awful start and a number of missed opportunities in the second-half.

There were just two minutes on the clock when Stomers first demonstrated their threat on counter-attack. Ulster had moved through nine phases when Billy Burns hoisted the ball in the air. Craig Gilroy got up to challenge but couldn't get there and an instant later, despite all the early ball, the visitors were underneath their own posts.

Full-back Warrick Gelant sparked the move with a clever offload out of the tackle and Leolin Zas broke a tackle to go cantering into open field. With Paul de Wet in support, the scrum-half went over untouched.

And no sooner had Ulster gathered themselves than they were 14-0 down. The Stormers were getting plenty of joy at the breakdown and it was from one penalty knocked to the corner that they'd score their second.

Some of the heavy artillery had a charge at the line only to be stopped short but when the Stormers got quick ball off a Steven Kitshoff carry, they moved it sharply through the hands of Gelant and Manie Libbok for Leolin Zas to reap the rewards of the overlap.

While Mike Lowry was a bright spark in the Ulster back-line, the maul always looked to be their greatest chance of securing a foothold in the game and after two previous rumbles at the line had been halted, once illegally, it was prop Marty Moore who barged over despite Kitshoff and Evan Roos having been in his way.

A Libbok penalty edged his side back into a two-score advantage as the half-hour mark loomed, although that kick was soon cancelled out with a similar effort from John Cooney.

And while the return of Springbok tight-head Frans Malherbe had been much discussed in the build-up, the first scrum penalty of the day went the way of Ulster allowing Cooney to make it a four-point game. This time, though, it was the Stormers who would respond in kind immediately, Libbock's second penalty of the day making it 20-13 at half-time.

Ulster emerged after the turn looking the more likely to score next but were frustrated in their early efforts.

An Ulster fumble ended one promising attack before, with Neethling Fouch on for Malherbe, the Stormers scrum came up big after a knock-on in their in-goal area had gifted Ulster a five metre scrum.

Ultimately, it would be the Stormers who first troubled the scoreboard in the second-half with Libbok punishing an offside with yet another three points.

But crucially Ulster bagged the next try. All coming off a key turnover forced by former Stormer Duane Vermeulen, Stuart McCloskey made light work of fending off the Stormers tackles when fed the ball by Rob Herring.

Whether it was a Steven Kitshoff turnover at the maul, or Seabelo Senatla getting over the ball, Stormers were living dangerously but continued to come up with plays at key points.

The biggest play of them all came with just two minutes remaining when replacement back-rower Hacjivah Dayimani got in on Callum Reid to punch the ball loose just as the young front-rower made a dive for the line. Ulster thought they had the score but, much to their chagrin, the TMO intervened to chalk off the score.

O'Connor would get up to steal the line-out from the subsequent penalty to give Ulster one more try but they couldn't pull off the required length-of-the-field score.

DHL Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet, Steven Kitshoff (CAPT), Chad Solomon, Frans Malherbe, Adre Smith, Marvin Orie, Deon Fourie, Ernst van Rhyn, Evan Roos

Replacements: JJ Kotze (for Solomon, 58), Brok Harris (for Kitshoff, 64), Neethling Fouche (for Malherbe, 43), Connor Evans, Hacjivah Dayimani (van Rhyn, 53), Junior Pokomela (for Fourie, 55), Herschel Jantjies (for de Wet, 58), Rikus Pretorius (for Willemse, 70)

Ulster: Mike Lowry, Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (CAPT), Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, Marcus Rea, Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: Tom Stewart (for Herring, 69), Callum Reid (for O'Sullivan, 55), Gareth Milasinovich (for M Moore, 55), Mick Kearney (for Treadwell, 75), Jordi Murphy (for Jones, 19), David Shanahan (for Cooney, 75), Luke Marshall (for S Moore, 64), Ethan McIlroy (for Gilroy, 51)

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi