Connacht's Sportsground woes continue after second-half collapse hands bonus point win to Ospreys

Alex Wootton of Connacht is tackled into touch by Owen Watkin of Ospreys, and his try attempt was subsequently disallowed, during the PRO14 clash at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Connacht’s desperate home record shows little sign of abating.

Galway, in wind or yesterday’s welcome sun, is no longer a fortress, now breached four times in a row here

Not a good time for this lot to be negotiating new contracts.

Out-played for much of the piece, they still managed to build a seemingly formidable half-time 17-5 lead thanks to two clinically taken tries from Alex Wooton and Paul Boyle as their Welsh opponents were reduced to 14 men at the break.

Somehow, they conspired to blow it. Even so, with 90 seconds remaining, and six points adrift, a penalty on the 10-metre line gave them a last shot at unlikely redemption.

However, their decision-making difficulties haunted them once more; Abraham Papali’I took a quick tap but so quickly hat nobody else was able to react.

Ospreys, as they had done for much of the day, thieved on the floor and that was the game. He doesn’t play much of late; he may not play much more.

They had seemed set fair at the break.

However, a reversal of their scrum dominance and some poor defence allowed the buoyant Ospreys to swoop to conquer, sealing a bonus-point win by the 70th minute, Rhys Webb’s try completing his brace, adding to earlier efforts from wingers George North and Mat Protheroe.

Connacht did respond briefly after a poor third quarter, when their 17-5 lead evaporated within the first 12 minutes, leading once more on the hour mark.

But a decisive show of strength from a side featuring six of the likely starters for Wales in next month’s Six Nations opener against Ireland next month, allowed Ospreys to complete a deserved victory.

After three successive defeats here, including back-to-back interpros, Andy Friend’s side were in need of a momentum boost before yet another fortnight hiatus until they face the Dragons in early February.

They suffered a late blow, albeit flagged during the week, when a head knock ruled Quinn Roux out of the game, albeit his Six Nations chances will not be affected.

Gavin Thornbury stepped into the ‘row’, an eighth change to the side who lost to Munster here a fortnight ago, and they were also boosted by the return of Irish midfield powerhouse Bundee Aki to the bench after his injury trouble.

New head coach Toby Booth has made an immediate impression with the Ospreys, with three wins from their last four Guinness PRO14 games consolidating third spot in Conference A, as they sought their first win in Ireland for five years since triumphing here.

Today they were chasing a third successive away win, after accounting for Cardiff Blues 17-3 and the Dragons 28-20 in their last two fixtures, having suffered just one loss since November.

Buoyed by the appearance of Welsh stars such as resurgent Dan Lydiate, packing down at eight alongside Justin Tipuric, before many feel he may revert to blindside for the Six Nations opener against Ireland, as well as wing George North, seeking to recapture former glories in club and country colours.

Prop Rhodri Jones, a convert to loose-head was also seeking to impress but this day wouldn’t advertise his claims.

For different reasons, scrum-half Rhys Webb, dropped from Wayne Pivac’s squad for next month’s clash against Ireland, was also seeking to make a claim.

Still, they had six present international contenders, even with inspirational captain Alan Wyn Jones absent.

The westerners had Cardiff’s championship opener in their sights too, with Aki seeking to prove his fitness while Ultan Dillane, Finlay Bealham and Kieran Marmion needed strong showings; Jack Carty’s omission will not have helped his cause.

His replacement, Conor Fitzgerald, didn’t help his with a jittery start, indirectly leading to the opening concession in the ninth minute.

His charged down kick put his side under needless pressure and, with the defence scattered, Ospreys found numbers down the right side with Steven Myler’s sweeping pass to North.

North combined with Tipuric and Dan Evans in a nicely contrived three on two and the giant winger completed the score with a characteristic clinical edge to copperfasten their early energy, on and off the ball.

Friend had urged a quick start but he wasn’t getting one; Rhys Davies busted Paul Boyle and made 40 easy yards as the away side’s defensive line-speed and cleverness on the ball caused the westerners a host of problems.

Connacht’s scrum was keeping them in the game; one win against the head on their own line preventing the Welsh moving further ahead while another allowed them the chance to drawl level.

From the 22 lineout, Connacht hit their attacking scraps and Alex Wooton almost made it into the left-hand corner after a nice move involving crisp passing from Marmion and John Porch; Alex Watkin’s tackle was decisive as he shunted his man into touch.

Wooton was making hay though and another jink from him put Ospreys under enough pressure to slow the tempo illegally, allowing Fitzgerald the chance to settle his own and his side’s nerves with a 27th minute penalty.

It seemed to the trick; although Ospreys immediately set up an attack, they were soon behind their posts contemplating the loss of their lead.

Marmion was the creator by way of a destroyer; shooting from the line to smash Keiran Williams and at once prevent an over-lap and potential try, while also setting his own team on their way to score themselves.

Fitzgerald picked up the loose ball and Wooton, on the opposite side of the greyhound track, sprinted as if chasing an electronic hare, to stun the visitors; Fitzgerald’s extras completed quite the five-minute turnaround.

Connacht’s third scrum would give them daylight as they departed for half-time oranges.

With field position, increasing pressure forced Tipuric into the bin as he collapsed a five-metre lineout drive.

Having turned down three points, Connacht’s decision to play on as the clock went red needed to be more decisive than in recent end-games against Bristol and Munster.

It was; with Tipuric gone, Connacht opted for a scrum, Marmion dashed from the brace, drawing one of the only two back-rows in the scrum and Paul Boyle benefited from the resultant space to crash over.

Given their wobbly start, a 17-5 half-time lead seemed like a significant bounty.

But another slow start was their undoing as Ospreys hit back within five minutes of the resumption, buttressed by a seven-man scrum penalty success.

Myler’s skip pass found North in space on his right wing and some sublime hands from the impressive inside centre Williams fed speedy left-winger Mat Proheroe who raced beneath the posts as Connacht’s suspect defence subsided once more.

It would get worse; with Tipuric back on, a rumbling maul put Connacht on the back foot; Fitzgerald was soon on his backside as Webb broke free and scampered over the line, Myler’s second successive conversion over-hauling their deficit to make it 19-17 with just 12 minutes gone in the second act where Connacht were fluffing their lines.

Aki came on to try to re-direct the script; Fitzgerald’s penalty restored the advantage to its slimmest with a penalty just before the hour mark to edge his side 20-19 ahead.

Ospreys’ new front row were now edging the scrum battles; from one success, a lineout drive brought them over the line but they were held up.

They spent nearly five minutes in the left-hand corner down the College Road end and, just as it looked as if their scrum dominance would eke out a score, they went for a corner and got it from the maul instead.

Webb was credited with the bonus point effort in the 69th minute, Myler’s magnificent conversion now pushing them 26-20 ahead, a decisive surge at a decisive moment.

And another low in Connacht’s mid-season slump.

Connacht – J Porch; P Sullivan, T Daly, P Robb (B Aki 51), A Wooton (M Healy 69); C Fitzgerald, K Marmion (C Blade 55); D Buckley (M Burke 48), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 55), F Bealham (C Kelly 60), U Dillane (N Murray 69), G Thornbury, J Butler capt (A Papali’I 74) , C Oliver, P Boyle.

Ospreys – D Evans; G North, O Watkin, K Williams, M Protheroe; S Myler, R Webb (R Morgan-Williams 70); R Jones (G Thomas 49), S Parry (I Phillips 48), M Fia (T Botha 49), A Beard, R Davies, W Griffiths (M Morris 74)), J Tipuric capt, D Lydiate.

Referee – Frank Murphy (IRFU)

