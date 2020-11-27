Connacht's PRO14 clash with Ospreys postponed over Covid-19 case in Welsh camp's team

Connacht have had another PRO14 game postponed due to Covid-19. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Connacht have had another Guinness PRO14 match postponed due to a coronavirus case in an opposition camp.

Having already had matches against Benetton and Dragons put on ice because of the virus, the Westerners today learned that their fixture against the Ospreys on Saturday has fallen by the wayside.

PRO14 organisers hope to reschedule the game in the new year, having decided to play the game against Benetton during next week's down week.

Connacht's game was due to take place at home tomorrow, but a positive test in the Welsh squad's camp led to a number of players needing to self-isolate.

The league's medical advisory group decided the match could not go ahead.

All tests at Italian side Benetton, who played Ospreys last weekend, have returned negative.

Online Editors