Connacht's PRO14 clash with Benetton called off due to coronavirus outbreak in Italians' squad

Connacht's game against Benetton this Sunday has been postponed after the Italian side reported a "small number" of positive coronavirus cases.

Due to public health guidelines in Italy, the visiting team are prohibited from resuming rugby activities and will not travel to Ireland for the game.

Guinness PRO14 organisers have confirmed that no Scarlet player has tested positive having played against the Treviso-based side last weekend.

They will now look at potential dates to re-fix the game, with a date during the 2021 Six Nations the likely solution.

Munster will be watching the situation closely as they are due to travel to Treviso next weekend, while Connacht's next outing is away to Dragons.

