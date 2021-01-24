Connacht's Friend in need

It's hardly unique for Connacht supporters to be concerned on a few fronts at the same time. Staying in touch with the leaders; keeping pace with the peloton to qualify for something or other. It could be the play-offs. It could be getting their name on the ticket for Europe. It could be simply doing themselves justice. As per current restrictions, those fans will tune in from home this afternoon for the refixed tie with Ospreys, hoping a losing streak of three games in the Sportsground doesn't become four.

Their minds will also stray to what shape their team will be in when the current round of player and coach contracts are concluded. It would be a surprise if they weren't banking on a minimum of 'as you were' across the board, starting with the head coach.

It's worth revisiting the scene when Andy Friend arrived into this job in 2018. He was riding to the rescue. Ahead of the 2017/18 season, New Zealander Kieran Keane was appointed successor to Pat Lam, who had moved on to Bristol. Sometimes you wonder is there an online resource for rugby's suits to consult when they need words of welcome. Choose your weapon. Copy and paste.

Certainly, Connacht CEO Willie Ruane filled his boots on this one. Having ticked the boxes of a "rigorous process" to find their man, indeed this bloke was "the perfect fit", and, of course, he had the digits to dial into the "community".Let's do it!

"Kieran was immediately able to identify with our vision of 'Grassroots to Green Shirts', further highlighting for us that he was the right man for the job," Ruane said in his sumptuous statement. "Everyone at Connacht Rugby is extremely excited about the future and Kieran's appointment is key to helping us achieve the level of sustained and consistent success that we are all working towards."

What Ruane forgot to mention was that the bould KK, an experienced rugby man with a solid bank of knowledge, was light on levity. In the Connacht job it's important not to see every turn in the road as a dead end. Success is not an overnight sensation in that part of the rugby world. Even Lam, who achieved the unthinkable by leading the province to the Pro12 title in 2016, took three seasons to get the right people in the right place, playing the right way.

Does it matter what the CEO says when welcoming a new coach? It does if the gush runs into a great big bloody dam where the gates are closed. The backwash under Keane was a torrent that started early. Connacht had a woeful opening to their league campaign, the key feature of which was a tendency to implode as soon as a winning position had been established. Keane - apoplectic at what he was witnessing - slaughtered the players in his media comments. It didn't really matter what he did in the privacy of the changing room once he made that mistake.

His demeanour reminded you of Brian Ashton back in the early days of Ireland and professionalism. Ashton hadn't rounded the first corner of his stupendous, projected seven-year stretch when he was questioning his decision to accept the contract.

So Andy Friend picked up the many pieces in the Sportsground when Keane and Connacht parted company prematurely. Friend was not the first choice for the job, but what did that matter given the effusiveness there had been over Keane, the man they wanted a year earlier?

Interestingly, Ruane adopted a more restrained tone in his comments announcing Friend's arrival. There was no mention of another rigorous process ending in a great fit with a feel for the grassroots growing into green shirts.

Friend got on with the job. Early in that process he said something to a Connacht colleague that resonated. Seemingly it was noticeable how little Friend enquired about the comings and goings of life in the Sportsground before his arrival, but the colleague remembered one of Friend's similes, used to describe his new gig: the Connacht players were like a sheltered dog who didn't know whether to stand or sit, or bark or whine. So the coach resolved to give them a bit of love and then teach them some new tricks.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend. Photo: Sportsfile

This opened the door to one of rugby's great conundrums: finding the balance between following what's in the playbook and what's directly in front of you. To that end Friend has put in a fair bit of time developing a leadership group. In these pages, during the first lockdown, he made a lot of sense about the importance of developing team culture without disappearing up your own rear end on a stream of jargon and management speak.

The goal, of course, is that the players look after each other on and off the field, and they trust each other when push comes to shove in both environments. The Connacht lads hit a couple of speed-bumps on the field over the last month.

First, against Bristol in Europe, they passed on a handy penalty that would have secured a losing bonus point, in favour of trying to win the game with time almost up. It would have bumped them out of Challenge Cup placings but for the tournament revamp that followed a few weeks later. Then, just after Christmas, they had a meltdown against Munster when a game that seemed beyond them for 79 minutes suddenly was there for the taking on the last play. Off an attacking five-metre scrum, they got the call badly wrong.

Number eight Paul Boyle was in the eye of the storm on both occasions but, ultimately, as head coach, this is Friend's fault. The first scenario rang an alarm bell that should have prompted an inventory on Connacht's list of 'what-if' - a standard drill for most teams trying to cover the awkward questions thrown up in any game.

There was a lot of debate at the team review following the second incident, so you'd imagine they'll be better equipped the next time. The question is how they will cope when the standard goes up with the arrival of the four heavyweights from South Africa - whenever exactly that will be.

The great attraction for the Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks is the access to Europe that will follow from hooking up with what will be the Pro16. It's like Brexit in reverse. Currently the Saffers are in a spin, between the restrictions of Covid, the diminishing prospect of the Lions visiting them this summer, and the appealing vista of a whole new front opening up for their franchises, north of the equator.

If you're sitting in the Sportsground, this is forbidding. Yes, it's great to be in a competition that's about to improve in standard; not so great if that improvement is likely to squeeze you in qualifying for the European Champions Cup that follows. So if you were Willie Ruane you'd be starting the car for a drive to Dublin to see the IRFU bean counters. Or settling for a video call.

Sure enough, that's what was occupying the Connacht CEO last Thursday. His team are one off the bottom in the Pro14 budget stakes - spared the basement spot by Zebre. Ruane wasn't looking for an increase in the circa €5m kitty - Leinster, for example, are more than twice that - for who is seeking more in the current vortex? Rather, he wanted the cut kept to a minimum - like, we understand, 10 per cent. That would make Connacht's money go further next season than this.

"The level of funding all four provinces will have to work with will, undoubtedly, be less for the coming years and our funding will be impacted in the same way as everyone else," he told us on Friday.

Will it? Leinster are about to save circa €800k if they lose Devin Toner, Scott Fardy and Michael Bent off the payroll. Cian Kelleher, whose relationship with his home province never quite blossomed (which seems odd) would be another saving if he is not kept in a squad where he doesn't get to play much. In those circumstances, surely the IRFU would go easier on Connacht than Leinster.

Not only would that help them stay competitive, but it would be useful in trying to hang on to Friend, whose contract is currently up for discussion. He is on the record that those talks have been "really positive" but if the South Africans are coming over the horizon, and his budget is being decimated, it would be hard to keep everyone on message.

We have no idea if Friend has other irons in the fire, but if he is generally happy with his lot in Galway, then keeping him on board makes sense, letting him hang onto the players already in the Sportsground. There is a better class of athlete now coming through from their academy to the senior squad, so keeping it all in shape is important.

As for the stadium these young men will call home, Ruane is mindful of the bigger health picture that dwarfs Connacht's plans for redeveloping the Sportsground, which has government backing. So stay in your seat and wait your turn.

"We hope to move to tender over the coming months with the intention of starting work on our pitch in the summer of 2022, and continuing with the rest of the project as scheduled thereafter," he says. "Ultimately, we are very fortunate that we will be able to progress our development next year and we are obviously very excited by that prospect."

Connacht's supporters will be similarly enthused if their team is still featuring players who can earn their corn. That would be a result.