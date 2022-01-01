| 10.5°C Dublin

Connacht will be happy to skip past the entertainment value and focus on the benefit

Brendan Fanning

Bundee Aki of Connacht is tackled by Jack ODonoghue of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

It was a lot to ask of the only game in town that it should start off a new year with a contest of stellar quality.

The portents were good enough: just two points separated them when they met in Limerick in October, in favour of the home team, and the conditions in Galway on Saturday night were OK by kick-off, but what we got was a bad-tempered scrap. Watchable, but hardly compelling.

