Connacht v Munster: Provinces battle it out for supremacy in PRO14 Conference B clash at Sportsground

Independent.ie

Connacht will be seeking to overtake Munster at the top of the Guinness PRO14 Conference B table in this clash at the Sportsground in Galway.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/pro14/connacht-v-munster-provinces-battle-it-out-for-supremacy-in-pro14-conference-b-clash-at-sportsground-38805916.html?token=-1198721184

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/76caf/38805915.ece/AUTOCROP/h342/1858773.jpg