Connacht slump to defeat as Cardiff Blues run up bonus point

10 October 2020; Connacht players following the Guinness PRO14 match between Cardiff Blues and Connacht at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales. Photo by Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Cardiff Blues made it two wins from two at the start of the new Guinness PRO14 season and inflicted a first defeat on a Connacht side who never really got going.

Connacht’s trip to Wales on the day of the game looked like it played a part as they were sluggish in the first half with the Blues scoring through Hallam Amos and the boot of fly-half Jarrod Evans.

Andy Friend’s men failed to register a point before the break but did score through Conor Oliver in the second period.

They didn’t make the most of an opposition yellow card and Amos’ second was the game’s crucial score before a penalty try and a Kristian Dacey score gave the Blues a bonus point.

The Blues looked certain to score in just the second minute as Matthew Morgan and Lloyd Williams raced clear, but the Welsh side gave away a penalty for illegally piling into the ruck.

Evans did kick an early penalty and Connacht lost prop Finlay Bealham early on as the Irish side started in reverse gear and saw their first attack repelled by strong Blues defence.

Ireland hooker Dave Heffernan was the next Connacht forward to limp from the field and his opposite number Kirby Myhill soon followed him to the sidelines.

Finally, the Blues broke through in the 36th minute and it was no surprise that when Josh Adams was involved, a try soon arrived.

Morgan had started well and he made the initial break before finding Adams who passed inside to Amos who finished with ease. Evans converted.

At the start of the second half the Blues lost possession on their own line and Connacht had a series of reset scrums.

Their forwards picked and went repeatedly, but once again couldn’t hold on to the ball and another golden opportunity was lost.

Connacht still had all the field position and this time they used their line-out as they turned down kickable penalties.

Blues prop Dillon Lewis was yellow carded for illegally trying to stop the set-piece, but the try had to come and it did when flanker Oliver dived over between the sticks for Carty to convert.

SCORERS:

Cardiff Blues: Amos (2), Dacey, penalty try; Evans con, pen; Tovey con.

Connacht: Oliver try; Carty con.

CARDIFF BLUES - Morgan; Adams, Lee-Lo, Halaholo (Smith 69), Amos; Evans (Tovey 73), Williams (Jones 73); Domachowski (Carre59), Myhill (Dacey 25), Lewis (Arhip 66), Davies (Murphy 69), Hill (capt), Lewis-Hughes, Robinson (Arhip 59-66), Botham (Lawrence 71).

CONNACHT - Porch; Sullivan, Aki, Arnold, Wootton; Carty (Fitzgerald 57), Marmion; Buckley (Duggan 66), Heffernan (Delahunt 18), Bealham (Aungier 9), Thornbury (Dillane 51), Roux, Masterson, Oliver (Boyle 66), Butler (capt).

REF - G Gnecchi (Fra).

