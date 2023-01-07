Connacht revel in home comforts as Sharks struggle in enemy waters

On our way into the Sportsground we happened upon a veteran snapper, camera at the ready, waiting for the arrival of the Sharks. This is part of the ritual, regardless of the visitors, but it takes on added meaning when the away side are coming from somewhere where the weather is nice.

It was 24 degrees and dry in Durban. The weather in Galway meantime was intermittently awful, occasionally so bad to as raise questions about the wisdom of sending man or beast out from under cover.

In scenes like these the advantage to the home team is significant, not because they enjoy the battering by the elements but for the visitors it is utterly alien. Yes it rains in Durban, but not like this. Factor in the poor quality of the squad despatched for this gig and the minus 10 points rating applied against Connacht by the bookies looked a bit off. Not that much, as it turned out.

To their credit the Sharks — who reportedly will be losing their attack coach Noel McNamara to Bordeaux — parked their discomfort and waded in. Opting to play into the gale force wind was a statement of intent: ie they were going to invest heaps in their scrum; and in wasting time, in equal measure. Referee Adam Jones is only a few years into his pro career. Even without World Rugby ringing the alarm bell on time-wasting he was naive in the extreme. He was a mile off the pace.

In these conditions however a mistake you might otherwise get away with can cost points. For example Tiernan O’Halloran’s try just before the break came indirectly from a Sharks mistake 70 metres from their own posts, punished initially by John Porch. Jack Carty’s conversion gave Connacht a 19-0 lead, a rosy picture that had looked unlikely. They had a two-try burst at the start of the second quarter — a mauled try from the excellent Conor Oliver and then man of the match Cathal Forde touching down by the posts after good approach work from his partner Tom Farrell.

But most of the other stuff was an exercise in frustration for the hardy faithful. Their team suffered at the scrum — a shelter the Sharks needed more of — and with the howling wind it was a battle to harness lineout ball.

The second half had barely started when Connacht were under huge pressure, increased with the loss of Shane Delahunt on a yellow card. By the time the sentence had been served Connacht had managed to improve their position thanks firstly to great defence in their own corner, and secondly to the punting of Jack Carty and the opportunism of Forde. The young centre did really well to block Nevaldo Fleurs’ attempted clearance, and then hold the bouncing ball to score. Even without the conversion it was a good passage, including a try bonus.

Even so, with 26 minutes left there was a distance to travel. Each side had tries knocked back by the TMO but the Sharks effort, from replacement hooker Kerron van Vurren for offside, was delivered after the conversion had been goaled and was a sickener for the away side. Connacht’s which had featured a patently forward pass by O’Halloran.

By the time the Sharks manged to get over the line, through Dian Bleuler, there were less than two minutes left. No bonus, no joy, only the memory of a truly horrible night. It ended with a PA announcement asking supporters not to run on the field. Lovely touch that.

Scorers – Connacht: C Forde 2 tries, T O’Halloran, C Oliver try each; J Carty 2 con. Sharks: R van Rensberg, D Bleuler try each; L Cronje con.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell (B Ralston 65), C Forde, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion (C Blade 72); D Buckley (J Duggan 62), S Delahunt (yc 44; D Tierney-Martin 54)), F Bealham (D Robertson-McCoy 62), O Dowling (C Prendergast 23), G Murray, J Murphy, S Hurley-Langton (D Tierney-Martin 47-54; L Fifita 54), C Oliver.

Sharks: A Volmink (L Cronje ht); Y Penxe, M Koster, R van Rensburg, M Potgieter; N Fleurs, C Wright (G Williams 60); N Mchunu (D Bleuler 59), F Mbatha (K van Vurren 60), C Sadie, T Bohli, R Hugo, James Venter, M Gumede (C Rahl 69), Henco Venter.

Referee: A Jones (Wales).