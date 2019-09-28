Connacht open Pro14 account with defeat at Scarlets

Connacht's season started on a low note as they slipped to defeat against an understrength Scarlets side in Llanelli.

With the Scarlets missing 15 players as opposed to Connacht’s two this was a golden opportunity to claim their first ever victory at Parc Y Scarlets.

But tries from Steff Evans and Paul Asquith along with eight from the boot of Dan Jones was enough for the west Walians to get over the line. All Connacht could muster was a single try from Eoghan Masterson and five points from Conor Fitzgerald.

After a scoreless first quarter it was the Scarlets who drew first blood when Wales international wing Steff Evans dotted down from short range after the initial break by Asquith.

Andy Friend’s side found themselves further behind when Kiwi full back Johnny McNicholl cut them open with a piercing break before being brought down by Jarrad Butler metres from the try line. But the ball was eventually spun wide with Steff Hughes cleverly fooling the Connacht defence by dummying before putting Asquith over for a try which Jones converted.

Connacht hit back with a penalty from Fitzgerald but the hosts turned around 12-3 ahead at the interval.

The Scarlets extended their lead in the early stages of the second-half with another three points from Jones’ boot but of far more serious consequence was referee Stuart Berry’s decision to send Tom Daly to the sin bin for offside.

As the heavens opened and the conditions got worse Connacht’s pack began to dominate with the visitors proceeding to lay side to the Scarlets line with Masterson powering his way over the line to make it a one score game.

But Scarlets out-half Jones gave the hosts some breathing space with another successful penalty attempt and they Welsh region were able to hold on for the win.

Scarlets: McNicholl, Conbeer (Baldwin 60), Asquith, Hughes, S Evans; D Jones, Hardy; R Evans (Price 52), M Jones (Davies 63), Lee (Kruger 63), Cummins (Helps 56), Rawlins, Phillips, Macleod, Cassiem (Davis 64). Replacements not used: Blacker, O’Brien

Connacht: O’Halloran; S Fitzgerald, Godwin, Daly (Robb 65), Healey (Leader 47); C Fitzgerald, Blade (Marmion 50); McAllister (D Buckley 45), McCartney (Delahunt 56), Bealham (Robertson-McCoy 56), Thornbury (Dillane 51), Roux, Masterson, Fainga’a (McKeon 36), Butler.

Referee: Stuart Berry

Attendance: 6,415

