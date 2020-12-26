Connacht make six changes for festive inter-pro with Ulster

Jarrad Butler is back in the Connacht back row to face Ulster. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Connacht have made six change for the PRO14 inter-provincial clash with Ulster on Sunday evening.

Captain Jarrad Butler returns to the team at number eight, while Shane Delahunt and Quinn Roux come back into the front five. Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Tiernan O'Halloran return to the backline while it is a big day for Eoghan Masterson at blindside flanker, who is making his 100th appearance for Connacht.

Ultan Dillane, who has been on an impressive run of form, will partner Roux at second row.

For Ulster, props Kyle McCall and Tom O'Toole return to the side to make their first start of the season, while Greg Jones is also back in the starting team at flanker. Ben Moxham is named on the bench for a potential debut.

The game kicks off at 7.35pm and is live on eir Sport and TG4.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, John Porch, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade, Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux, Eoghan Masterson, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Jordan Duggan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, Sean Masterson, Kieran Marmion, Sean O’Brien, Colm de Buitléar.

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy, Ian Madigan, Alby Mathewson, Kyle McCall, John Andrew, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Marty Moore, David O’Connor, Matty Rea, David Shanahan, Ben Moxham, Matt Faddes.

