Connacht fall to third consecutive defeat as rampant Glasgow run in six tries in Galway

You put Connacht and Glasgow together on a beautiful afternoon in Galway and it’s not unreasonable to expect entertainment of a high order.

Throw in a couple of subplots - Tiernan O’Halloran making his 200th appearance for the province and local boy Cathal Forde making his first, at just 20, in the number 10 shirt - and you have enough to put meat on the bones of a game. Tasty meat at that. Yet this was a lot closer to mutton than fillet mignon.

Andy Friend would have settled for a bowl of sawdust if it meant Glasgow going hungry, but having started the day in fourth place their bonus-point win here meant they would stay at the right end of the URC table. Connacht’s predicament is just that.

It was a whole different story to European experiences for Connacht recently, where they were competitive to the last - if short of the target.

You could say their set-piece, where they couldn’t reach 75 per cent out of touch, was poor, but so was their line out defence, and discipline where they were in double figures for penalties conceded.

Mostly they were short quality, especially in the front five. The introduction of Oisín Dowling for Leva Fifita for example was one Friend perhaps wanted to make earlier than half time, but for a variety of circumstances couldn’t.

Fifita was stripped on his first carry, which punctured the balloon in the Clan Stand. Glasgow set about taking immediate advantage, and sure enough Rufus McClean had the first score of the game inside three minutes. It was his first of two, and you could see how things were going to unfold.

When your recent history is of close shaves that draw blood, you don’t want to be spilling the stuff that early in the game. It went on. Slowly. Referee Nic Berry was in town to stretch his legs ahead of the Calcutta Cup game in Edinburgh on Saturday, and he wasn’t in a hurry.

Naturally enough he’ll be hoping for better stuff to ref there just as the players will hope he’s prepared to give the game some hurry up. There’s not a lot a referee can do when players infringe and have to be penalised, but he was very laidback in allowing a United Nations approach to discussing every angle and option at the set-piece, be it lineout or scrum.

By half time, Connacht were probably happy enough to be only one score off the pace, if that’s the right word, at 10-17, despite conceding three tries. Sammy Arnold’s score on 13 minutes had kept them in the hunt. Then they opened the second half full of pace and intent, with Paul Boyle forcing his way over. Remarkably we had a tie game.

A yellow card for Boyle at the end of the third quarter was a killer though. His side had to line up twice behind their sticks while he was away. There was no coming back from there. The only positives for Connacht were the industry of Kieran Marmion, on his 198th game, and the decent showing from his young partner Forde. Not a great day by any standards.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; A Wootton, T Farrell (S Bolton 24), S Arnold, D Kilgallen (O McNulty 60); C Forde, K Marmion (C Reilly 69)J Duggan (D Buckley 51), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 60), G McGrath (T Tuimauga 60), U Dillane (S Masterson 64), L Fifita (O Dowling ht), E Masterson, P Boyle (yc 54-64), J Butler

Glasgow: O Smith; S Cancilliere (S McDowall 70), K Steyn, S Tuipulotu, R McClean; D Weir, G Horne; O Kebble (J Bhatti 52), F Brown (capt) (J Matthews 62), E Pieretto (S Berghan 52), K McDonald, R Gray (yc 9-19), R Wilson (L Bean 70), J Dempsey (A Miller 45), T Gordon

Referee: N Berry (Aus)

SCORERS:

Connacht 20 (S Arnold, P Boyle try; C Forde 2 pens, 2 cons)

Glasgow: 42 (R McClean, K Steyn 2 tries each; F Brown, J Matthews try each; D Weir 2 pens, 3 cons)