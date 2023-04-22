Connacht fall agonisingly short with narrow URC defeat to Glasgow Warriors

Oisín Dowling of Connacht is tackled by Rory Darge of Glasgow Warriors during the United Rugby Championship match at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Connacht came up agonisingly short in their final URC match of the season against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium after producing a battling performance that produced three tries but from which the visitors failed to extract maximum advantage in the closing stages.

Over the piece the home side looked the quicker and slicker side in the first half but in a scrappy second period it was a stalemate game affected by the many changes to both sides.

Glasgow’s dynamic start conjured up a try within the first minute, skilful handling and quick recycling producing choice ball for multiple attacks that ended with Scotland international Huw Jones touching down and out half Tom Jordan converting.

Jones was then forced to touch down behind his own line from a clever kick resulting in a scrum five metres out, which Connacht dominated to eke out a penalty try and level the scores.

Glasgow quickly returned to attacking mode that found its reward in a slightly bizarre try by Jordan, the outside half juggling the ball before roasting through the distracted Connacht defence, replacement George Horne adding the extras.

Connacht then clawed back ground courtesy of a yellow card dished out to Glasgow second row Scott Cummings for obstruction allowing Jack Carty to kick a three-pointer.

Then from tap penalty Connacht worked a training ground move for number 8 Cian Prendergast to barge over for a try converted by Carty to give the visitors the lead for the first time in the game with the score at 14-17.

Glasgow soon reasserted themselves with skilful handling, a break by Stafford McDowall and a clever off-load by Jordan that sent Ali Price racing over for his side’s third try, this time unconverted, for a 19-17 interval lead.

In a second half of multiple changes of personnel by both sides no further points were added until the beginning of the last quarter when Glasgow after putting pressure on Connacht drove a penalty-created line-out for a try by replacement hooker Johnny Matthews converted from out wide by Horne.

No sooner had Glasgow scored than Connacht gave themselves a similar chance from a line-out only for the ball to be overthrown into the welcoming arms of Matthews.

Having escaped from a difficult situation G|asgow then gave away a penalty allowing Carty to kick a further three points but minutes later Horne replied in kind with his first three pointer to make it a two score game.

Connacht rose to the challenge by attacking the Glasgow line with close range surges ending with replacement Shamus Hurley Langton barging over for his side’s third try coolly converted by Carty. But despite a late effort by the visitors these proved to be the final points of the match leaving Connacht to contemplate what might have been.

Scorers – Glasgow Warriors: Tries.Jones, Jordan, Price, Matthews Cons Jordan (2), Horne Pen Horne. Connacht: Tries Pen try, Prendergast, Hurley-Langton Cons Carty (2) Pens Carty (2).

Glasgow Warriors: H Jones (D Miotti 38); J Dobie (G Horne 12), S McDowall, S Johnson, C Forbes (M Fagerson 56); T Jordan, A Price; A Dell (J Bhatti 46), F Brown (J Matthews 46), L Sordoni (Z Fagerson 35), S Cummings (L Bean ), R Gray (JP de Preez 51), R Darge, S Vailanu, J Dempsey.

Connacht: T O’Halloran (S Jennings 68); J Porch, T Farrell (T Daly 59), C Forde, B Ralston; Jack Carty, C Blade (K Marmion 55); D Buckley (P Dooley 40), D Tierney-Martin (E de Buitléar 49), F Bealham (S Illo 40 ), O Dowling (D Murray 55), N Murray, J Murphy, C Oliver, C Prendergast (Hurley-Langton 40).

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR).

URC Quarter-Final draw

QF1: Leinster (1) v Cell C Sharks (8)

QF2: Ulster (2) v Connacht (7)

QF3: DHL Stormers (3) v Vodacom Bulls (6)

QF4: Glasgow Warriors (4) v Munster (5)

Kick-off times for the quarter-finals will be confirmed on Monday April 24 after consultation with host broadcasters.

Semi-Final path

In the semi-finals, to be played the weekend of May 12, the winner of QF1 will play the winner of QF4 and the winner of QF2 will play the winner of QF3.

SF1: Leinster (1) / Cell C Sharks (8) v Glasgow Warriors (4) / Munster (5)

SF2: Ulster (2) / Connacht (7) v DHL Stormers (3) v Vodacom Bulls (6)