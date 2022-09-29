Connacht desperately need to click after hitting reset button

A South African safari in late 2018 provided the empathetic Andy Friend and Connacht with the perfect bridge to overcome the brief, but blustery reign of a hard-nosed predecessor Kieran Keane.

It remains to be seen whether their latest southern hemisphere jaunt turns into a cliff from which Friend and his squad career downwards until the next coaching cab is hailed from the rank.

At the risk of prematurely hailing present difficulties as a gauge of how this season may pan out, the portents are unpromising, at best, for the westerners.

By the time the November internationals roll around, the side could conceivably be adrift of those seeking to prevent them from qualifying for the Champions Cup for a second successive season.

For, after their second South African trip to last year’s finalists Bulls this weekend, Connacht then face a derby double against Leinster and Munster.

On the evidence of their meek opening derby fixture against Ulster, the two late October tussles against fitful Welsh opponents might be the first time to catch their breath.

But by then, their play-off and European chances could already be out of puff.

And with the future of the director of rugby remaining unclear, uncertainty in Connacht is untimely as the competition around them becomes ever fiercer.

If ever these perennial underdogs needed to regain their familiar penchant for staggeringly familiar inconsistency – with unexpected wins following equally unforeseen defeats – then the time is now.

By our limited mathematical knowledge, Connacht may need as many as 11 wins from their next 16 games to assure their twin league and European ambitions; lose the next three and the margin for error is drastically removed.

An obvious caveat is that geography requires them to fulfil far stiffer derby tasks than their hapless Welsh and Scottish counterparts, rendering an already difficult task tougher still.

Whether or not Friend does decide to call time next summer, the amiable Aussie will not wish to depart on such a bum note.

Last season’s stuttering displays – beating three URC semi-finalists but losing at home to Dragons and Edinburgh, and suffering shellackings from Edinburgh and Leinster – were partly explained by a summer coaching rejig.

It’s an excuse that cannot wash any longer.

At times, they have been totally exhilarating to watch; on other occasions, utterly exasperating.

As already discussed elsewhere in these pages, Bundee Aki’s latest transgressions have cast a new cloud, underpinning a side who boasted the worst discipline last season.

However, what is most disconcerting about Connacht’s poor start is that the changes wrought in the last six months have, thus far, had a negligible effect on performance and attitude.

The decision by the management to effectively cull almost a dozen of the departing squad members from their most recent South African tour last season spoke volumes.

Amidst some scarring on-field setbacks, the obvious implication was that the squad were re-setting for this season, energised by six new recruits, including key signings from Leinster who, Friend noted pointedly, would be capable of “self-regulation.”

The inference that there were some in Connacht who were not “self-regulating” was noted by many.

The management themselves were also undergoing regular changes – Friend started last season with a staff of two novices at this level and another who had been out of the sport for 18 months.

This summer, he changed title, allowing Peter Wilkins to become head coach while the roles of Mossy Lawler and Colm Tucker were realigned.

That’s a lot of flux. Naturally, those within the camp dismiss anxieties from without.

“The rejigging of the coaches from outside might look like something else but from the inside the new coaching structure is working brilliantly,” says Conor Oliver, one of a quintet flown in to boost the squad in week two of their southern hemisphere double-header.

“We have the right people in the right places doing the right jobs. That’s one of the main things you need in a coaching set-up. Having people there doing what their speciality is and that is what we have now.”

Which leads to the obvious assumption that last season, the wrong people were in the wrong places doing the wrongs jobs. Perhaps it’s all part of the famed rugby process.

Also last term, the squad were ultimately found out while trying to develop a new style; some of the players either couldn’t cope or else gave up on it which reflects poorly on them as much as it does on those doing the teaching. Again, realignment of the teaching staff may provide better structure on the field, too, it is hoped.

“You may not have noticed but we’ve changed a lot of our attacking shapes we have different principles in place and stuff compared to what we did last year,” Oliver notes.

“One thing we identified massively is the amount of opportunities we are actually creating. We didn’t take them at the weekend but we were a pass or two away from actually scoring a couple of tries.”

The other side of the ball remains a problem; since Friend’s arrival, their average points concession in the URC has steadily risen from around 20 per game to almost 28 last term.

That’s a lot of ground to make up. Forwards coach Dewald Senekal alluded to the dilemma this week.

“We’re in the land of physicality. We need to be present. It’s not always a size thing, it’s intent. We need to stop being the nice Connacht Irish boys that are fair play,” he said.

Aki’s recklessness aside, it’s an instruction that needs to be absorbed sooner rather than later.