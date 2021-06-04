Connacht coach Andy Friend calls on players to finish season on high note

A dead rubber in all but name, yet for many of the Connacht players on show at the Sportsground this evening, there is at least the carrot of enhancing their chances of featuring for Ireland next month.

It’s been a disappointing season for Connacht and the very low-key nature of its finish is almost fitting in a way.

Big changes are afoot in Galway over the summer with the coaching staff set for a major shake-up, but apart from two incoming signings, the squad will largely remain the same.

From that end, finishing on a high against the Ospreys is important for morale ahead of a fresh start next season. Half-backs Caolin Blade and Jack Carty are chief among those looking to impress Andy Farrell, while Tom Daly and Alex Wootton will also feel like they aren’t too far off earning a first Ireland call-up.

Up front, hooker Shane Dalahunt will make his 100th appearance for the club, while youngsters Niall Murray and Cian Prendergast will hope to continue their fine run of form.

For Bundee Aki, this game is all about getting another 80 unscathed minutes under his belt before the Ireland centre turns his attention to the Lions.

Friend knows each player has differing motivations ahead of the final game of the season, but as a collective he is expecting a big response following last week’s disappointing defeat to high-flying Benetton.

“One of the things is that the players are very aware there’s an Irish squad being named in a week or two weeks’ time, so we’ve got a chunk of players who I believe are able to be named in that,” the Connacht head coach said.

“But performance is everything, you’ve got to put your hand up and there’s motivation in that. There’s also motivation and pride in the jersey and what we’re about. We’ve had real highs and real lows this season but normally when we’ve had a low, we’ve bounced straight back.

“Maybe we’ve over-celebrated those highs because often the next week we have a real low. It’s been an up and down season, but I think our motivation will be fine.”

Inconsistency has been Connacht’s problem all season, but if they can at least finish on a high, they can enjoy the next few weeks that bit more.



Connacht – A Wootton; P Sullivan, B Aki, T Daly, B O’Donnell; J Carty, C Blade; J Duggan, S Delahunt, D Robertson-McCoy; N Murray, U Dillane; C Prendergast, J Butler (capt), E Masterson. Reps: J Murphy, M Burke, J Aungier, O Dowling, S Masterson, K Marmion, C Fitzgerald, S Arnold.

Ospreys – D Evans; D Cross, T Thomas-Wheeler, J Hawkins, L Morgan; St Myler, R Webb (capt); N Smith, S Parry, T Botha; A Beard, B Davies; W Griffiths, M Morris, E Roots. Reps: I Phillips, G Thomas, M Fia, R Davies, S Cross, R Morgan-Williams, L Price, M Nagy.



