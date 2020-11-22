Connacht claim PRO14 win at Zebre but Papali'i sees red again

Connacht's Tom Daly is tackled by Giulio Bisegni of Zebre during the Guinness PRO14 match at Stadio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Two tries just before the break from Alex Wootton set Connacht on their way to a bonus-point win at Stadio Lanfranchi in Parma.

But the bonus-point win came with a price as back-rower Abraham Papali’i was red-carded just seven minutes after coming on when he was adjudged to have led with the head in a tackle which forced Zebre try scorer Tommaso Boni to go off.

It’s the second time that Papali’i has been sent off since he arrived from New Zealand during the summer, having been red-carded 25 minutes into his debut against Munster in August and he now looks set for a lengthy ban, having already been suspended for three games.

Connacht coach Andy Friend said they will look at appealing the red card dished out to Papali’i.

“I thought it was a harsh red card, a head-on-head, no one leads with their head on purpose because you don’t have a future in the game if you do that.

“At the same time we have to protect players so I can understand the desire to make sure we are protecting ball-carriers and if it’s head-on-head and they deem that to be a red penalty offence then so be it. It’s certainly something we would be keen to appeal,” said Friend.

Connacht, having conceded a try after two minutes when Boni got over, dominated the clash against Michael Bradley’s side, with a couple of Jack Carty penalties settling them before Seán O’Brien marked his first start in almost two years after injury with a try after good work by Shane Delahunt.

A break from scrum-half Colm Reilly was finished by Wootton after 35 minutes and then just before the break he intercepted from inside his own 22 to score and bring a 23-7 lead into the break.

Connacht secured the bonus point three minutes after the restart when another former Munster back Sammy Arnold scored after good drives, while Tom Daly crossed six minutes later.

They continued to dominate after Papali’i’s dismissal, although Zebre hooker Marco Manfredi pulled back a try.

Strong pressure yielded a penalty try after 72 minutes and Daly got his second try in the final play to complete the rout.

Zebre: J Lasloifi; G D’onofrio, G Bisegni, T Boni (P Pescetto 56), G Di Giulio (M Biondelli 65); A Rizzi, J Renton (N Casilio 40); A Lovotti (R Brugnara 53), M Manfredi (O Fabiani 60), E Bello (M Nocera 59); L Krumov, M Kearney; L Masselli, R Giammarioli, D Sisi.

Connacht: J Porch; S Arnold, T Farrell (P Sullivan 53), T Daly, A Wootton; J Carty (C Fitzgerald 60), C Reilly (S Kerins 60); D Buckley (P McAllister 62), S Delahunt (J Murphy 47), J Aungier (D Roberston-McCoy 57), E Masterson, G Thornbury (U Dillane 44), S O’Brien (A Papali’i 50), J Butler, S Masterson.

Referee: D Jones (Wales).

