Connacht have secured the services of club captain Jarrad Butler for another two seasons.

Andy Friend said he was "delighted" to secure the services of the Irish-qualified Australian who has been at the province since 2017 and has made 90 appearances.

Although Ireland international Jack Carty has led the team on the pitch this season, Butler is the club captain and has been a consistent performer for the club since his arrival.

He qualified for Ireland on residency in 2020, but has yet to earn a call up from Andy Farrell.

However, securing his signature is a positive step for Connacht who are in a real battle to qualify for next season's Heineken Champions Cup after a hammering in Edinburgh last weekend.

Friend will lose Ultan Dillane, Abraham Papali'i and Sammy Arnold from his team next season, but Josh Murphy is on the way from Leinster and there is strong speculation that Adam Byrne and Peter Dooley will also move west while Carty has shown his commitment by signing a long-term deal.

Butler's commitment is another big step for the western province ahead of a defining month once the Six Nations concludes.

“Jarrad has all the qualities you look for in a club captain," Friend said.

“He leads by his actions on and off the field, and commands the respect of his fellow players. I’m delighted that he has chosen to stay at Connacht in what will be a really exciting period for everyone at the club.”