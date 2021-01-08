Connacht boosted by return of top stars for clash against full-strength Munster

After last week’s historic win at the RDS Arena, Andy Friend’s Connacht side have been further boosted by the return of a number of internationals and others after injury absences as they bid for a second scalp in a week against a full-strength Munster.

"Last week’s win was a testament to the belief and determination that was still present in our squad despite a challenging few weeks," says Aussie Friend.

"Now it’s all about backing that up and finding another win that will bring us right into contention for a Guinness PRO14 final spot.

"We’ve had a very positive week with no news COVID cases and a few players available to us again, but we will still have to be at our best to overcome a Munster side that is full of quality."

Finlay Bealham is restored to tighthead prop – he lines out alongside Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt.

After coming off the bench last week, Ultan Dillane now comes into the starting side where he partners Quinn Roux in the second row, with Roux remaining as captain.

The pack is completed by Conor Oliver, Sean Masterson, and Sean O’Brien who has recovered from injury which has kept him out for the last six weeks.

The final change comes in the back three where former Aussie Sevens star Ben O’Donnell comes in for his first start in a Connacht jersey – forming an exciting trio with Alex Wootton and John Porch.

Among the replacements include the returning Paul Boyle and Irish international Dave Heffernan.

Connacht Rugby can also confirm that all Pro players and management returned negative results in this week’s round of PCR testing. A number of players who have spent the last period in self-isolation will return to training next week.

As expected, Johann van Graan has restored the Irish cavalry – and South African Damien De Allende – to his line-up as the southern side bid to maintain the gap between them and their Irish rivals.

James Cronin returns to the side after successfully rehabbing an abdomen injury and he is joined by Kevin O’Byrne and Stephen Archer. Cronin is set to make his 100th Guinness PRO14 appearance on Saturday.

Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne form the second row partnership while Gavin Coombes, captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander make up the back row combination.

In the half backs, Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan renew their partnership alongside De Allende and Chris Farrell in the centre.

Shane Daly, who is the only player to retain his position from the Ulster game, starts on the left wing. Keith Earls takes up the other wing spot and Mike Haley slots in at full back.

Fineen Wycherley is set to make his 50th appearance for Munster if sprung from the bench.

Connacht: John Porch; Ben O’Donnell, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly; Alex Wooton; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux capt, Sean O’Brien, Conor Oliver, Sean Masterson.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Matthew Burke, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, Paul Boyle, Kieran Marmion, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Peter Sullivan.

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (c), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

Online Editors