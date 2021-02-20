Confident and coherent Munster chalk up another PRO14 victory

Another win for Munster, runaway leaders of Conference B in the Guinness Pro 14; another defeat for Edinburgh who had hoped to do something useful towards qualification for Europe next season. They’re a mile off the pace, unlike Munster who are tipping away nicely.

Everything about Johann van Graan’s side now looks confident and coherent. On a better night we’d have seen more of their attack, but at least you know it’s coming. And for captain Billy Holland, on the night of his 240th appearance in red, taking into joint second place in that pantheon, there was a man of the match award.

If in a game of two halves, defined by a strong wind, you finish the first one without having used the advantage then the prospects of a happy ending are remote. That’s where Edinburgh found themselves when referee Mike Adamson closed the show at 40 minutes.

If the first quarter had been tricky for the away side, who conceded four penalties inside nine minutes, the second quarter was like an episode from an altogether different drama. From those four penalties Edinburgh returned just three points through Jaco van der Walt. When JJ Hanrahan levelled the scores with a penalty of his own on 16 minutes it was already beginning to look grim for the Scots.

The reason they couldn’t make more of their early field positions was the aggression of the Munster defence, combined with the frequency of scrums. Early in the story Adamson blew Munster up at a scrum when they had looked legal and strong. But thereafter they were happy as clams at that phase.

They weren’t too shabby out of touch either. The spectre of another failed effort for Edinburg in this fixture unfolded in the build-up to Jack O’Donoghue’s try on the half hour. Having started with a good strike play off a lineout they worked their way into the home 22 and dug in. Everything about the try was impressive, from the strength of the set-piece to the patience at the pig and jam game on the Edinburgh line. O’Donoghue is in the form of his life, and burst over for JJ Hanrahan to add the points.

How depressing was that for Richard Cockerill? It quickly got worse. Again Munster’s set-piece was the calling card, and again Edinburgh were struggling to keep their line intact. There was no lack of effort in their defence, but in fairness to Craig Casey he got everything right in what was an usually positive mismatch. A towering second row in Andrew Davidson against a diminutive scrumhalf? Davidson had no chance of getting down to that level in time and when Hanrahan was tapping over the conversion it had a game-over look to it.

So a cushion of 17-3 with the wind and driving rain behind them made Munster unbackable.

The only way Edinburgh could work their way back into it was via a transformation up front, accompanied by a collapse from the men in red. The first junction on that journey came with a lineout for the home team after Munster sealed off to protect Casey. Bill Mata got over when maul turned into pick and jam, with Bill Mata getting over for Van der Walt to convert for 17-10.

Credit to the number eight, he was getting to grips with clearing ball from the pressured Edinburgh scrum, but a Munster scrum penalty on 56 minutes looked ominous. That allowed the other number eight, the rapidly developing Gavin Coombes, get over for his seventh try of the season. There is no stopping him.

And no stopping Munster either. They didn’t have the degree of comfort planned but neither did they suffer too much stress.

Edinburgh: D Hoyland; J Blain, M Bennett (M Currie 73), C Dean E Sau; J van der Walt, H Pyrgos (C Shiel 72); P Schoeman (B Venter 64), D Cherry (M Willemse 64), L-R Atalifo (M McCallum 54), A Davidson (N Haining 81), G Gilchrist, N Haining (M Bradbury 55), B Mata, L Crosbie.

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende (R Scannell 72), S Daly; JJ Hanrahan (B Healy 69), C Casey (N McCarthy 76); J Cronin (J Liughman 66), N Scannell (K O’Byrne 68), J Ryan (S Archer 66), J Kleyn (F Wycherley 66), B Holland (capt), J O’Donoghue, G Coombes (C Cloete 81), C Cloete (J O’Sullivan 66).

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland)

Scorers

Edinburgh 10 - (B Mata try; J Van der Walt pen, con)

Munster 22 - (J O’Donoghue, C Casey, G Coombes try each; JJ Hanrahan pen, 2 cons)

