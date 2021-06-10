CJ Stander has played his final game for Munster after being ruled out of final game of season

CJ Stander has played his last game for Munster after the Ireland No 8 was ruled out of the season finale against Zebre tomorrow.

Stander, along with his team-mates Damian de Allende, RG Snyman and Mike Haley, suffered burns in a fire pit accident last weekend.

All four players will miss the trip to Italy for a game that has been rendered a dead rubber on the back of Benetton automatically qualifying for next week's Rainbow Cup final.

It's a bitterly disappointing way for Stander to bring the curtain down on his time with Munster before he retires and moves back home to South Africa.

Earlier this week, Stephen Larkham had indicated that Munster's Lions Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne would feature against Zebre, as they both needed game-time ahead of the upcoming tour, but neither player has been included.

Perhaps there was a late change of heart given that Munster no longer have anything to play for in Parma.

Skibbereen cousins Liam and Gavin Coombes start together for the third time, while Craig Casey and Joey Carbery link up at half-half.

There is an all Ireland international front-row, with Peter O'Mahony skippering the side from the back-row.

Munster stalwart Billy Holland is set for his final appearance off the bench before retiring.

Talented Academy duo Thomas Ahern and Jake Flannery are also named among the replacements.

“We're looking forward to our final game of the season," Munster head coach Johann van Graan said.

"Ideally, we would love to still be in with a chance to play for a final but it's not to be and while guys were disappointed, we still have a competitive game to play.

"No different to any opportunity we get, the lads will want to play for each other and put in a performance and finish the season out on a high.

"We've again mixed the side with a good balance of experienced and younger players so it's another 80 minutes of rugby, and with some players competing for Irish selection also there are plenty of motivating factors.

"For CJ and Mike it was just a case of running out of time and it's important they and their injuries take the time to heal following last weekend's accident."

Munster (v Zebre tomorrow): M Gallagher; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, L Coombes; J Carbery, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; P O’Mahony (capt), J O’Donoghue, G Coombes. Reps: K O’Byrne, L O’Connor, R Salanoa, T Ahern, B Holland, N McCarthy, J Flannery, C Cloete.

Zebre v Munster, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Tomorrow, 6.0, Live on Eir Sport