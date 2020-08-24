| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Casey deserves opportunity to usurp Murray as Munster's first-choice No 9

Tony Ward

Comment

Munster's Craig Casey. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Munster's Craig Casey. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster's Craig Casey. Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Munster's Craig Casey. Photo: Sportsfile

We'll hold fire and save calling it 'back with a bang' for now, but rugby returned with a fairly impressive thump over this long-awaited weekend all the same.

It wasn’t perfect, how could it be? Rust was obvious with scrums somewhat dishevelled and rucks still in the same logjam as pre-lockdown. All that said, and as one who unapologetically swears by almost everything rugby in New Zealand stands for, on the scale of comparison with week one of Rugby Aotearoa (their five-team interprovincial equivalent), this opening weekend and, specifically, the clash between Munster and Leinster, was right up there.

The opening half of Connacht against Ulster was equally enthralling too.

Related Content